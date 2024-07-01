'Just wanted to help': Wyoming man uses AI agent 'VIC' to run for mayor just before OpenAI closed down his account

An artificial intelligence agent named "VIC" that was running for mayor in Wyoming was taken offline just moments before recording. The technology was created by Victor Miller, who works at a Laramie County library.

Miller said he intended for "VIC" to run for mayor, but OpenAI took down his account just before the race. Fox News Digital reported that Miller still has access to the account that created "VIC," but he said that the company's decision to derail his account resulted in a substantial setback for his campaign.

Despite OpenAI's decision, Miller noted that he planned to show up to the Thursday public event in Laramie County to show those in the area the power of "VIC." He conceded that "the iteration of 'VIC' that was is no longer," adding that he hopes this setback is not the end of AI's role in politics.

"I'm a bit conflicted, to be honest," Miller said. "I think if I were to continue the course of trying to help my town by giving it access to this new technology, that I would just stay the course."

"They've [OpenAI] kind of forced my hand in a way, to join in this debate about open and closed models and about the fair and equal access to this new intelligence — which to me is a little bit bigger than what I wanted to do. I honestly just wanted to help my hometown."

While Miller never imagined that he would run for office, he said that the implementation of AI in politics could do some good in forcing transparency and accountability of politicians who Americans are voting into office.

However, the AI election bid was ultimately cut short on June 18. An OpenAI spokesperson told CNN, "We've taken action against these uses of our technology for violating our policies against political campaigning."

Live Science reported that OpenAI prohibits users from using their technology for political campaigning or lobbying, including generating AI "deepfake" images to push misinformation.

"Wyoming law is clear that, to run for office, one must be a 'qualified elector,' which necessitates being a real person," Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

"Therefore, an AI bot is not a qualified elector."

