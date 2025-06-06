Texas bans ‘sex clubs’ from classrooms — and Democrats are outraged

A new Texas Parental Rights in Education Bill is heading to the governor’s desk, with its purpose being to protect children in the state of Texas from being sexualized by their schools.

Senate Bill 12 from state Senator Brandon Creighton (R) aims to ban instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from pre-K through 12th grade, as well as prohibit school employees from promoting or requiring DEI efforts.

“Thank you Texas House and Texas Senate for passing this, for getting this through this session, but seriously, we need a bill to prevent teachers from instructing children on sexual identity,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Come and Take It.”

“Where I’m from, they just call that kind of practice ‘pedophilia,’” she adds.

The most controversial part of the final bill is the ban on “school-sponsored sex clubs based on sexual identity,” which includes a club active across the country called the Gay Straight Alliance Club.

“Democrats obviously are very salty, very bitter, about the idea of not being able to sexually indoctrinate young children through sex clubs, which again, is like wow, why in the world would you be bitter that you can’t indoctrinate children into a sex club?” Gonzales says.

“I mean, the mental illness that you must have to think that as an outsider from these children who are coming into learn, that you should just have the right to indoctrinate them into a sex club, is like, hello, some hard drives need to be checked here,” she continues.

An amendment to the bill by Representative Steve Toth (R) also prohibits schools from socially transitioning other parents' children without parental consent.

“This is really wild, 15 years ago, I never thought that I would be talking about a bill that had to be created by the Texas legislature to protect children from being socially transitioned by their school without telling their parents,” Gonzales says, adding, “Mind blown.”

