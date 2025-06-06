Trump personally took action to bar foreign students' entry to Harvard over security threats. Enter: Obama judge.

The Trump administration has repeatedly taken actions to ensure that Harvard University doesn't remain a haven for foreign radicals, and a meddlesome Obama judge has repeatedly thrown up roadblocks.

The Department of Homeland Security, dissatisfied with Harvard's response to violent and illegal activities by foreign students, announced last month that it would revoke the university's certification for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program that allowed the school to enroll international students.

As this would greatly impact the student body — roughly 7,000 or 27% of which are student foreigners — but, more importantly, the school's bottom line, Harvard sued the administration, claiming that the decision violated the First Amendment, the Due Process Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, an Obama appointee, granted a temporary restraining order on May 23.

'Harvard University is no longer a trustworthy steward of international student and exchange visitor programs.'

Aware that there is more than one way to skin a cat, President Donald Trump — whose administration revoked roughly 4,000 student visas in his first 100 days — issued an executive order on Wednesday temporarily suspending the entry into the U.S. of foreign Harvard University students on nonimmigrant F, M, or J visas. The apparent aim of the order was to circumvent the Obama judge's temporary restraining order.

The president framed the action as an effort to enhance national security, suggesting that Harvard has demonstrated:

noncompliance with federal law;

an inability to police its foreign students;

an apparent unwillingness to disclose information about foreign students' known illegal activity; and

"extensive entanglements" with foreign powers, communist China in particular.

'Admission to the United States to study at an "elite" American university is a privilege, not a right.'

The White House noted further that Harvard "has failed to adequately address violent anti-Semitic incidents on campus, with many of these agitators found to be foreign students."

Trump concluded that "Harvard University is no longer a trustworthy steward of international student and exchange visitor programs." He suggested further that the consequences of Harvard's many failings "jeopardize the integrity of the entire United States student and exchange visitor visa system, compromise national security, and embolden other institutions to similarly disregard the rule of law."

Attorney General Pam Bondi weighed in, writing, "Admission to the United States to study at an 'elite' American university is a privilege, not a right. This Department of Justice will vigorously defend the President's proclamation suspending the entry of new foreign students at Harvard University based on national security concerns.

The school nevertheless amended its lawsuit — now accusing Trump of pursuing "a government vendetta against Harvard" — and asked for swift action from the Obama judge.

Harvard University President Alan Garber then reassured foreigners that Harvard, which has gobbled up billions of American taxpayer dollars, is a "truly global university community."

Judge Burroughs once again intervened, blocking the president's order and adding to the historic number of nationwide injunctions and temporary restraining orders federal judges have issued since Trump retook office.

Burroughs said in her two-page ruling that a continuation of her May 23 restraining order and a new restraining order against Trump's executive order were "warranted," as the Massachusetts-based school would otherwise face "immediate and irreparable injury."

Following the ruling, Attorney General Pam Bondi's chief of staff, Chad Mizelle, wrote, "Harvard is refusing to provide the federal government with information about crimes and misconduct committed by its foreign students."

"This is a threat to national security and we will vigorously defend @POTUS's proclamation," added Mizelle.

Blaze News reached out to the White House and to the DHS for comment but did not immediately receive responses.

