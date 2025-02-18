Juvenile fatally shoots pair of armed home intruders, authorities say

A juvenile fatally shot a pair of armed home intruders over the weekend, the Kentucky State Police said.

State police said they received a call just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday about a shooting in Manchester, which is about 170 miles southeast of Louisville.

'Hope the kid doesn’t have guilt or any kind of trauma. They got what they deserved.'

Manchester police responded to the scene and found two individuals who had been shot, state police said, adding that Manchester police requested the investigative help of state police in regard to the shooting.

Arriving troopers determined that the two males found shot had forcibly entered a residence with the intention of stealing firearms from a safe, state police said.

During the break-in, a juvenile resident of the home discovered the intruders and saw them holding firearms, state police said.

The juvenile, acting in self-defense, retrieved a handgun and shot both males before escaping through a bedroom window, state police said.

The two males who were shot later were identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey M. Allen and 44-year-old Roger D. Smith, state police said.

Allen, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said, adding that emergency medical services took Smith, of McKee, to Advent Health Manchester, but he also died.

The Clay County coroner pronounced both males dead, state police said, adding that the medical examiner was to perform their autopsies Monday.

State police also said Detective Logan Gay is leading the investigation.

Authorities didn't disclose the juvenile's age and gender.

How are people reacting?

Commenters reacting to the state police Facebook post praised the juvenile and also worried about how the young person will deal with the fatal shootings going forward.

"Hope the kid doesn’t have guilt or any kind of trauma," one commenter said. "They got what they deserved."

"Very brave juvenile. Quick thinking as well," another user wrote. "I hope the juvenile has a great support system. Sending prayers."

"Teach [your] kids to defend themselves," another commenter declared. "Great job."

"Prayers for the juvenile," another user implored.

"God bless that young man," another commenter wrote while assuming the juvenile is a male. "He'll need some help, IMO, dealing with the mental/emotional issues of the memory of it all. He had every right to defend himself and the home, but still, emotions will come out. I hope he's doing okay."

