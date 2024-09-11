Juveniles physically attack 56-year-old man on bicycle; weeks later he dies after health deterioration

A group of juveniles physically attacked a 56-year-old man who was riding a bicycle last month in Kent, Washington, KIRO-TV reported. But following his hospitalization, the victim's health deteriorated, and he died Sunday, the station said.

No one is yet in custody, KIRO said.

One witness tried to intervene by honking a car horn, the station said, but the suspects continued to beat the man, who appeared unconscious.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Aug. 22 to multiple reports of an attack involving a group of juveniles, the station said.

Witnesses said three or four juveniles assaulted the victim who had been riding a bicycle, KIRO noted.

The station said that when police arrived on the scene, the suspects had already fled the area.

The victim was treated by Puget Sound Fire and taken to a hospital in stable condition, the station said.

However, the victim’s health deteriorated in the wake of the assault, KIRO stated, adding that he died Sunday.

Kent police are actively pursuing leads and are asking for the public's help, the station said. Those with information about the case can contact the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808, KIRO said.

How are people reacting?

Nearly 100 comments have appeared underneath KIRO's Facebook post about the victim's death, and as you might imagine, observers are angry about it:

"Time to start charging parents now if [a] child [is] under 18 for accessory or child negligence," one commenter wrote. "If parents aren't being held partially responsible, it won't stop ... parents don't care."

"Someone’s going away for a long, long time," another commenter stated. "You don’t have to assault a person to the point of death. Punks better not even claim it [was] accidental; they really had to go all out."

"Wow," another commenter exclaimed. "I hope they catch these beast[s] and give them the punishment they deserve."

"Maybe it's time to start giving these kids life sentences instead of letting them out," another commenter offered.

"So sad," another commenter said. "What is going on with these kids of today?? My goodness."

