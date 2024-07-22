Kamala Harris awkwardly attempts to honor Biden in her first public remarks since he dropped out of 2024 race

In her first public remarks since Joe Biden announced he was dropping his bid for a second term in office, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a short speech to honor his legacy, a speech that was so somber in nature that the New York Post called it a "political eulogy."

On Monday, roughly 24 hours after a letter posted to Biden's personal X account announced that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, Harris took to the White House South Lawn in Biden's stead to honor NCAA championship teams from the 2023-24 school year.

Finally, Harris insisted that Biden is 'feeling much better and recovering fast' from COVID. 'He looks forward to getting back on the road.'

During her remarks to the student athletes, she also took the opportunity to pay homage to Biden, who is reportedly in Delaware, recovering from yet another bout of COVID.

"I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," she began.

Before she continued with her prepared statements, she interrupted herself by encouraging the audience to applaud. "Yes, you may clap!" she said awkwardly with one of her signature laughs.

Her speech then took a solemn turn as she referenced Biden's "legacy" and his late son, Beau. "In one term he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office, and I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau," she continued.

"We worked together as attorneys general in our states, and back then Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president."

Harris went on to praise Biden's "honesty" and "integrity" as well as his "commitment to his faith," even though Biden's positions on abortion, gender, and human sexuality stand in stark contrast to the moral teachings of the Catholic Church.

Finally, Harris insisted that Biden is "feeling much better and recovering fast" from COVID.

"He looks forward to getting back on the road."

During her remarks, Harris made no mention of the recent chaos in her party. After weeks of withstanding mounting pressure to withdraw from the race, Biden suddenly did an about-face and announced in a letter on Sunday that he would drop out.

A subsequent tweet from the president's X account announced that he was giving Harris his "full support and endorsement." After receiving other key endorsements from other high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Harris is likely to secure the nomination soon.

Democrats have already promised to hold a "virtual roll call" to certify a nominee in early August. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin on August 19.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!