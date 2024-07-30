Kamala Harris endorses Biden's radical Supreme Court 'reform' proposal

Vice President Kamala Harris has now endorsed a radical proposal from her boss, Joe Biden, that would overhaul the U.S. Supreme Court, signaling that she has not abandoned her far-left record even as she attempts to win over voters in swing states during the 2024 presidential campaign.

On Monday, Biden proposed three major changes to the makeup and inner workings of SCOTUS, as Blaze News previously reported. Biden wants 18-year term limits as well as a "binding code of conduct" for all justices. Taking aim at the lawfare campaigns he has allegedly unleashed on former President Donald Trump as well as a recent SCOTUS decision regarding presidential immunity, Biden also wants a constitutional amendment proclaiming that "no one is above the law."

"I share our Founders’ belief that the president’s power is limited, not absolute. We are a nation of laws — not of kings or dictators," Biden apparently wrote.

On Monday evening, Harris announced her support for Biden's SCOTUS "reform" proposal, calling it critical for shoring up public "confidence" in our nation's highest court.

"There is a clear crisis of confidence facing the U.S. Supreme Court. That is why President @JoeBiden and I are calling on Congress to pass important reforms — from imposing term limits to requiring compliance with binding ethics rules," Harris wrote on X.

"And in our democracy, no one should be above the law. So we must also ensure that no former President has immunity for crimes committed while in the White House."

As several outlets, including left-wing sources like Vox and the Daily Beast, have noted, the proposal has almost no chance of becoming the law of the land, especially since at least some of the ideas contained within it would require changing the Constitution.



Plus, Biden and Harris have made no effort to advance it along. According to the New York Post, Senate Democrats who would normally be tasked with drawing up legislation about such a proposal were not even briefed on its contents.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) likewise stated that the Biden-Harris proposal has no chance of passing the House:

This proposal is the logical conclusion to the Biden-Harris Administration and Congressional Democrats’ ongoing efforts to delegitimize the Supreme Court. Their calls to expand and pack the Court will soon resume. It is telling that Democrats want to change the system that has guided our nation since its founding simply because they disagree with some of the Court’s recent decisions. This dangerous gambit of the Biden-Harris Administration is dead on arrival in the House.

But perhaps more importantly, Harris' support for the proposal reveals that she is not attempting to moderate some of her left-wing positions even amidst a tough presidential race. Though some in the media have attempted to obscure her record as the Biden administration border czar and her support for a group that bailed out violent rioters in 2020, Harris continues to champion leftist pipe dreams — such as radically altering one of the three branches of government — that likely appeal to idealogues in California but not to blue-collar workers in Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania and Michigan.

