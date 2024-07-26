Kamala Harris supported group that bailed violent rioters out of jail in 2020, but media now obscuring that fact

The mainstream media continues to gaslight Americans about the truth regarding Vice President Kamala Harris and her track record of supporting far-left causes.

As Blaze News previously reported, many outlets have tried to say that Harris was never the designated border czar of the Biden administration, even though she tweeted in April 2021 that Biden had asked her "to lead our diplomatic work with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras" and "to address the situation at the southern border."

The supposedly nonpartisan government accountability group GovTrack also scrubbed a page from its website listing Harris as the "most liberal" member of the U.S. Senate in 2019, when Harris was still a senator from California.

Harris and the Minnesota Freedom Fund

Now, some outlets are attempting to obscure Harris' record once again, this time about her support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit that posted bail for violent rioters in the wake of George Floyd's death in 2020.

"If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," Harris posted on June 1, 2020, to her personal account on the platform then known as Twitter.

The tweet has never been taken down, and a similar post to Harris' personal Facebook account likewise remains active.

CBS News claimed former President Donald Trump recently made 'misleading' statements regarding Harris and the fund. The Minnesota Recorder said Trump was 'distorting' the truth 'to attack Kamala Harris.'

Two weeks after issuing those posts, she hinted on an appearance with late-night host Stephen Colbert that she knew many protesters had engaged in violence but that she still supported their actions. "Everyone beware because they're not gonna stop," she told Colbert. "... Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they're not going to let up — and they should not. And we should not."

"This is a movement."

But four years later, now that Joe Biden has dropped his bid for a second term in the Oval Office and Harris has all but locked up the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election, the media is once again running interference on behalf of Harris, trying hard to nuance her support for the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

CBS News claimed former President Donald Trump recently made "misleading" statements regarding Harris and the fund. The Minnesota Recorder said Trump was "distorting" the truth to "attack Kamala Harris."

Minnesota Freedom Fund and the murder of Luis Martinez Ortiz

But of course, the Minnesota Freedom Fund did ultimately collect some $41 million, a small percentage of which was used to bail out protesters, violent or otherwise. According to Fox News, the vast majority of the group's funds were actually spent bailing out other violent suspects, including a man with a criminal record who went on to murder a man just a few weeks after the fund sprang him from jail.

On August 5, 2021, George Howard, a then-48-year-old man with a criminal record, was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic assault. Thanks to bond money from the Minnesota Freedom Fund, however, Howard was back out on the streets less than a week later.

By August 29, he was back behind bars, this time for gunning down 38-year-old Luis Damian Martinez Ortiz following a road-rage incident that took place along I-94 in Minneapolis. Howard later pled guilty and is currently serving a 15-year sentence.

In September 2021, Minnesota Freedom Fund acknowledged on social media its role in releasing Howard from jail on the domestic violence charge. "We are aware of reports of the tragic and fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week allegedly involving George Howard, an individual the Minnesota Freedom Fund had previously provided with bail support," the group wrote.

"MFF believes that every individual who has been arrested by the law enforcement is innocent until proven guilty, and if a judge deems them eligible for bail, they should not have to wait in jail simply because they don’t have the same income or access to resources as others."

That tweet thread has since been deleted.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund also denies that Harris has ever been heavily involved with it. "We have no connection to Harris or her campaign beyond this four-year-old tweet that is occasioning all of this additional interest in our organization," spokesperson Noble Frank told MPR News.

The Harris campaign declined CBS News' request for comment.

A direct connection with ActBlue

As of Friday afternoon, the link in Harris' posts about the Minnesota Freedom Fund is still live and directs users to an ActBlue site with the title "Kamala Harris for the People" emblazoned across the top. Any donations made to the page "will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," the website says.



ActBlue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that describes itself as "a powerful online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, progressive organizations, and nonprofits."

