Democrats release bizarre video message from Kamala Harris to supporters

The Democratic Party released on Tuesday a brief and bizarre video from Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after the devastating losses on Election Day.

'Don't let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you.'

Harris tried to encourage her supporters, who were likely distraught after she lost the election and Democrats lost control of the U.S. Senate while Republicans retained control of the U.S. House.

"I just have to remind you: Don't you ever let anybody take your power from you," said Harris in the video.

"You have the same power that you did before November 5. And you have the same purpose that you did. And you have the same ability to engage and inspire," she continued. "So don't let anybody or any circumstance take your power from you."

The video was posted to the Democrats' official social media account and garnered nearly a million views in just two hours.

Critics of the vice president said she sounded inebriated in the video and ridiculed her statement.

"Kamala Harris has released her first video since the election and she sounds like a drunk girl hyping me up in the women’s restroom," replied influencer Tiffany Fong.

"Trump literally broke Kamala Harris She looks exhausted, cooked and possibly drunk again She looks like a mess," responded commentator Drew Hernandez.

"She is one of the worst communicators ever. I can’t think of anyone less inspiring than Kamala Harris," read another comment.

"This is the drunk lady that sits next to you at the bar at 1 AM and starts talking like this. Get out of there quick," joked one user.

"The joy clearly is gone, so a leathered Kamala has switched to ‘power,'" said another user.

Democrats have been fighting over who is the most to blame for the election failures. Also on Tuesday, Harris campaign advisor David Plouffe admitted that internal polling never showed Harris ahead of Trump, and they were hoping for a jump in support on Election Day.

