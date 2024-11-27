Senior Harris campaign advisor makes stunning admission about internal polls before the election

Weeks after the devastating election, a top Harris-Walz campaign advisor admitted a stunning fact about the internal polls they had seen ahead of the election.

David Plouffe said that internal polls never had Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of President-elect Donald Trump any time before Election Day, according to the Huffington Post.

'We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were.'

Plouffe made the comments while appearing on the left-wing "Pod Save America" podcast Tuesday.

“We were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, OK, this is tied," said Plouffe. He went on to say they hoped to win if "a couple things break our way."

Instead, the election went Trump's direction, and Harris lost.

“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” he continued. “I think it surprised people, because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

Plouffe had actually signaled weeks ahead of Election Day that Harris might be heading toward defeat on the same podcast.

“So I know for all of us that want to see Kamala Harris win, we wish there was an easy pathway — that pathway does not exist. This is basically going to come down to ... You know, history would suggest it’s not going to come down to several thousand votes in seven states, but it’s going to come down to a very narrow margin,” he said at the time.

“I think the freakout is because there were a bunch of polls, I’d say in the last month, that showed a lead for Kamala Harris that was not real," he added. "It’s not what we were seeing — we’ve seen this thing basically be tied let’s say since mid-September."

Harris went on to a resounding defeat where Republicans regained control of the U.S. Senate and retained control of the U.S. House.

