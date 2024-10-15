Senior Harris campaign adviser says Dems are in 'freakout' mode because her lead over Trump was fake

A top adviser in the Harris-Walz presidential campaign admitted that the lead reported in the media for Vice President Kamala Harris was fake.

David Plouffe made the revealing comments on the "Pod Save America" podcast over the weekend.

“So I know for all of us that want to see Kamala Harris win, we wish there was an easy pathway — that pathway does not exist. This is basically going to come down to, you know, history would suggest it’s not going to come down to several thousand votes in seven states, but it’s going to come down to a very narrow margin,” Plouffe said.

He went on to say the lead reported in polling for Harris had melted away in more recent surveys because it was never really substantive.

“I think the freakout is because there were a bunch of polls, I’d say in the last month, that showed a lead for Kamala Harris that was not real. It’s not what we were seeing — we’ve seen this thing basically be tied let’s say since mid-September,” Plouffe continued.

“This is the race we have; it’s the race we expected. I don’t think it’s going to open up for either candidate. I think it’s going to be close all the way in. I would just remind everybody, whether it’s internal data or public data, a poll that shows Donald Trump up 48, 47 that then shows us up 48, 47 is essentially the same thing. This thing’s going to be decided on the margins in these few number of states.”

Plouffe claimed that Harris had a "higher ceiling" for support but admitted that Trump is stronger now than he was in 2020, when he narrowly lost that election.

Video of the interaction can be viewed at the Daily Caller.

