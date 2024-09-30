Democrat admits in leaked video that Kamala Harris is in big trouble in Michigan: 'We have her under water in polling'

A video obtained of a Michigan Democrat during a donor call undermined the media narrative that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris was safely ahead in the battleground state.

Harris is only about 1.4% ahead of former President Donald Trump in the RealClearPolitics average of polls for Michigan, and some polls included she is winning by as much as as 5%.

'I'm not feeling my best right now.'

However, according to Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat who is running for an open U.S. Senate seat, the Harris-Walz ticket is losing in their internal polling. She was speaking with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey on a leaked video from a virtual fundraiser.

"I'm not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan," said Slotkin in the video obtained by Axios.

"We have her underwater in our polling," Slotkin added.

The Axios report noted that some politicians exaggerate their circumstances in order to scare voters into contributing to their campaign coffers, but there are other reasons to believe Slotkin may be telling the truth in her warning. Poll experts say that Trump historically underperforms in polling for various reasons, and they expect he will have more support in the election than will be indicated by polling leading up to November 5.

"Donald Trump is very much in this race," said CNN polling expert Harry Enten. "If we have a polling shift like we've seen in prior years from now until the final result, Donald Trump would actually win."

That historic advantage may also put Democratic control of the U.S. Senate in danger of turning over to the Republicans.

Axois said Slotkin's office did not respond to requests for a comment about the report.

