Kansas' Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed Republican legislation Tuesday that would protect children in the state from sex-change mutilations, suggesting in a statement that elective mastectomies for girls, penis removals for boys, and devastating puberty blockers somehow qualify as "medical care."

"It is not the job of politicians to stand between a parent and a child who needs medical care of any kind," wrote Kelly, who was endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the leading provider of sex-change hormones for young adults in the country as of August.

"It is disappointing that the Legislature continues to push for government interference in Kansans' private medical decisions instead of focusing on issues that improve all Kansans' lives," wrote Kelly. "I hereby veto Senate Bill 63."

The Democratic governor's veto is purely symbolic because Republican lawmakers have the votes and the resolve to override her and make the Help Not Harm Act the law of the land, just as they overrode her veto on a bill keeping cross-dressing men out of women's sports in 2023.

The Republican leadership in the state House said in a joint statement that Kelly "has chosen partisan politics over the safety and wellbeing of our Kansas children. House Republicans stand ready to override this reckless and senseless veto."

The bill, which cleared the state Senate in a 32-8 vote and the state House in a 83-35 vote last month, would prohibit health care providers from removing confused kids' genitals, fitting them with prosthetic genitals, and/or subjecting them to liposuction or "lipofilling" for the purpose of indulging body-dysmorphic delusions about sex.

'They are not equipped to be making these life-altering decisions.'

Additionally, health care providers would be barred from loading children up with puberty blockers — drugs long been used to chemically castrate sex offenders that the British health establishment concluded following an extensive investigation have "unproven benefits and significant risks."

The legislation does, however, make an exception for hermaphrodites.

The Help Not Harm Act would also prohibit state employees whose official duties include the care of children from promoting sex changes or providing sex-change medication to children while on duty.

State Rep. Dan Hawkins (R), the speaker of the House, noted on X that Kelly "has officially chosen partisan politics over all logic and reason to protect our Kansas kids. They are not equipped to be making these life-altering decisions through harmful and irreversible surgeries and medicines."

The Kansas chapter of the ACLU, among the radical groups in the state evidently aware that Kelly's veto was an empty gesture, has called on lawmakers to prevent the override, suggesting in a statement Wednesday that the Help Not Harm Act "would not only ban access to healthcare for transgender youth, but would go a step further by censoring vaguely defined conduct by state employees that could intrude into schools, therapist offices, and state agencies."

