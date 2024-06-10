Kansas teen paralyzed from waist down after being shot by girl's father following 'senior assassin' social media prank

Fox News Digital reported that a group of high schoolers in Kansas took part in a "senior assassin" prank last month that featured gel bead guns. But the situation turned serious when one teenager was shot with a real firearm that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Deputies from the Sedgwick Sheriff's Office reportedly responded to a shooting that took place outside a Goddard Walmart just before 5:00 p.m. on May 11. The victim, 18-year-old Anakin Zehring, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, striking his kidney, liver, and spinal cord.

According to Zehring's GoFundMe page, "On May 11th, our lives changed forever when my son was involved in the tragic incident at the Goddard Walmart shooting."

"He sustained severe injuries, including a bullet wound that punctured his duodenum (upper part of the small intestine) and damaged his spinal cord, causing loss of sensation from the waist down. Despite undergoing four surgeries and intense medical care, his recovery journey is just beginning, and we need your help."

Two other teenage boys were with Zehring when the incident occurred, but they soon fled the scene. The authorities eventually caught up with the teens to question them about the tragic incident.

The three teens had been playing "senior assassin" — a social media-originated game that usually features high schoolers targeting one another with gel-bead guns and water guns. Many teens who take part in the game post footage to social media.

Zehring and his friends ran into trouble after they started shooting their gel-bead guns at a 17-year-old female and her 17-year-old boyfriend outside the Goddard Walmart. While Zehring told the authorities that his friend shot the gel blaster, his friend said it was Zehring who fired at the two teenagers, according to the report.

The New York Post reported that it was only after the two teens were shot at that the teenage girl called her father, Ruben Marcus Contreras, and told him what happened.

Contreras eventually made his way to the Walmart parking lot and spotted Zehring and his two friends in a Chevrolet Spark. Contreras removed his handgun from his waistband and fired into the vehicle. He ultimately struck Zehring.

Reports have stated that Contreras has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.

At the time of this report, Zehring's GoFundMe has raised $12,074 of their $50,000 goal.

"Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to ensuring he gets the care and support he needs. We are eternally grateful for any assistance you can provide. If you cannot donate, your prayers and shares of this campaign are equally valuable in spreading the word," the fundraiser said.

