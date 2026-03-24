Los Angeles mayor's re-election campaign gets crushing news from 'downright devastating' poll

Los Angeles residents appear to be souring on the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles after various scandals and controversies, according to a new poll.

The Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies/Los Angeles Times poll found that a majority of L.A. residents disapprove of Mayor Karen Bass just two months before she hopes to capture the Democratic nomination for her re-election.

'That she's having this much trouble against such a little-known field bodes very, very poorly for her.'

The poll found that Bass is still the front-runner for the nomination, with 25% support of Angelenos, but another 25% were undecided.

Far-left City Councilwoman Nithya Raman came in second place with 17%, and reality TV star Spencer Pratt has taken the third place spot with 14%.

Fifty-six percent of likely voters said they view Bass negatively, and 13% said they had no opinion. Only 31% said they had a favorable opinion of Bass.

"These are very discouraging, if not downright devastating, poll numbers for Karen Bass. She's running ahead of her opponents only because her opponents are not very well known,” said USC and UC Berkeley political communications lecturer Dan Schnur to KABC-TV.

"That she's having this much trouble against such a little-known field bodes very, very poorly for her," he added.

Among the more damaging controversies hurting Bass is her apparent lack of leadership during the 2025 Palisades fires and her attempts to pass the blame onto others afterward. Pratt, whose house burned down in the fires, has been hammering away at Bass and other Democratic leaders over their incompetence.

RELATED: Video: LA Mayor Karen Bass has deranged meltdown over ICE operation near Newsom's anti-Trump presser

Schnur added that Bass would be doing far worse if other candidates had run for mayor.

"The only thing saving her at this point is that top-tier candidates who were considering running decided to stay out of the race," he said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!