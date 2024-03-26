RFK Jr. picks Nicole Shanahan as his running mate

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

"I am leaving the Democratic Party," Shanahan said during a speech on Tuesday, adding, "even though I am leaving the party, I believe I am taking the best ideals and impulses with me."

Kennedy last year launched a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination before later switching to an independent White House bid.

Shanahan was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, but the two divorced. The couple had one child together, who, according to Shanahan, was diagnosed with autism.

"Professionally, I spend most of my days working for climate solutions, social justice, and women's reproductive science," Shanahan wrote in a piece posted last year. "New to my work has been a focus around autism research. About two years ago our daughter was diagnosed with autism, and by virtue of that diagnosis I have a new cause to focus attention on."

Shanahan is the founder of the Bia-Echo Foundation, which, according to its website, "aims to accelerate social change in order to establish a fair and equitable society for future generations to thrive. We invest in changemakers at the forefront of innovation who are tackling some of the world's greatest challenges within our core areas of investment: Reproductive Longevity & Equality, Criminal Justice Reform and a Healthy and Livable Planet."

In order to win the presidency, Kennedy would need to defeat the two major parties' candidates. Former President Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee while President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

