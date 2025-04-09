Kevin O'Leary tells Trump what tariffs he wants on China: 'It's time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall'

International businessman Kevin O'Leary said not only does he support President Donald Trump's high tariffs against China, but he also thinks they should be even higher, because it is long past time to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for blatant unfair business practices.

Pointing out on CNN that he is affected by the tariffs due to having business in China, O'Leary said, "104% tariffs on China are not enough. I‘m advocating for 400%. ... They don‘t play by the rules. They‘ve been in the WTO for decades. They have never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in, for decades. They cheat, they steal, they steal [intellectual property]. I can‘t litigate in their courts."

'Don’t be a PANICAN.'

Host Laura Coates was baffled by O'Leary calling for 400% tariffs, but the shark from "Shark Tank" said his strategy would compel President Xi Jinping to get on a plane to Washington, D.C., and offer real concessions instead of retaliating.

"This is not about tariffs any more. Nobody has taken on China yet. Not the Europeans, no administration for decades. As someone who actually does business there, I've had enough. I speak for millions of Americans who have IP that have been stolen by the Chinese," O'Leary explained.

"Finally, [we have] an administration that puts up and says enough. 400% tariffs tomorrow morning."

Since our nation is still the top market for consumables and China is heavily reliant on trade with the United States, O'Leary said Jinping can stay in power only if he is able to prevent President Donald Trump from ruining China's economy.

"America is the number-one economy on earth with all the cards. We will not have that forever. It‘s time to squeeze Chinese heads into the wall, now!" O'Leary said.

Trump has explained that he has imposed new tariffs on countries around the world so that trade can be not only free, but fair.

"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid! Don’t be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!" he posted on X.

