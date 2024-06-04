Kevin O'Leary knows exactly who Trump should thank if he wins election — and Alvin Bragg, Democrats won't like it

Businessman Kevin O'Leary believes Democrats have no one to thank but themselves if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election.

Last spring, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) became the first official to target Trump with criminal prosecution. More than a year later, Bragg — and Democrats generally — celebrated a jury's decision to convict Trump on 34 felony counts.

'History will show he made Donald Trump president one more time!'

But Americans quickly voiced their concern with the verdict, which proved to be a fundraising boon for Trump and the Republican Party.

Trump's campaign is now more invigorated than ever, and O'Leary believes history will show that Bragg and Democrats were the impetus that put Trump back in the White House.

"You've got to remember: Donald Trump only 24 months ago, in the middle of the first term of Biden, did not have control of his party," O'Leary told Piers Morgan on Monday. "About a third of them were rebelling ... because they were concerned about the controversy around Trump, and they were looking for new leadership, and he was challenged.

"But something happened that changed everything, and this is the law of unintended consequences," he continued. "Alvin Bragg started charging Trump, and immediately the entire Republican Party coalesced behind him almost in 48 hours."

"But here's what's really interesting: If Trump becomes president, I think he has a big debt to Alvin Bragg," O'Leary declared.

Democrats often talk about being on the "right side of history." According to O'Leary, history will record Bragg as being on the right side of history — for Trump and Republicans.

"I understand that you may not like that as an unintended consequence if you're Alvin Bragg, but I think history will show he made Donald Trump president one more time!" O'Leary predicted.



The prediction is not outlandish. Case in point: Americans who believe the verdict and case were unfair are putting their money where their mouth is.

In the 24 hours after Trump's conviction, his campaign raised $53 million in small-cash donations — a record-shattering number. One-third of those donations came from first-time donors, a signal that Trump's conviction compelled Americans, who might not have donated otherwise, to back Trump with their hard-earned dollars.

The Republican Party, meanwhile, raised more than $140 million in May, an eye-popping figure aided by Trump's trial and conviction.

