'I don't really give a s**t, at all': College football host Kirk Herbstreit doubles down on keeping men out of women's sports

College sports broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit said that he is done dealing with "two different sets of rules" when it comes to expressing his opinion.

The former Ohio State University quarterback was asked online by a fan how he felt about men, or presumably men who identify as women, participating in women's sports.

"Do men belong in women's sports? Time for influential men in sports media to stand up, Kirk," a fan asked him on X.

"Of course not. Ridiculous question," Herbstreit replied.

The broadcaster has been a mainstay on ESPN's "College Gameday" for decades and even has a special place in the hearts of video game fans for lending his voice to college football games.

A week after his straightforward response, Herbstreit was questioned by OutKick's Dan Dakich about why he decided to answer the question in that manner.

"I've been biting my tongue on a lot of topics for three years," Herbstreit said. "I happened to see somebody say what he said, and he said 'should men be able to play in women's sports,' and I just said 'ridiculous question, of course not.' I didn't dwell on it, I didn't give a long answer, that was it. There was way more positive [reaction] than negative, I'm sure people were upset, but I think it's kind of a no-brainer."

The announcer said that although he has four sons, if he had a daughter he would likely be "way more outspoken" on the topic.

'It's almost like there are two different sets of rules.'

Dakich pressed Herbstreit about the idea that he didn't know he'd be drumming up controversy with the comments, given his massive platform. Herbstreit didn't back off and replied by saying he's had enough of walking on eggshells when it comes to his opinion.

"I didn't give a s**t. I don't really give a s**t, at all. I'm done giving any s**ts, at all, about any of it," the 54-year-old said.



Herbstreit then pointed to a two-tier system about how the opinions of Christians are treated in the media:

"It's almost like there are two different sets of rules, and if you have a view that is a little bit more traditional, and you know I'm a Christian guy, it's like there's a different set of rules from that viewpoint. It's hard to turn the cheek time after time after time, so yeah, I didn't really care and don't care at all."

The football analyst also mocked the idea of getting canceled and reiterated that he has no energy to give in that regard.

"I think [not caring] is a good thing ... compared to 'oh gosh, I don't want to get canceled, don't want to get people upset,' I just don't give a s**t."

College football returns for the 2024 season on August 24. Herbstreit is set to appear on ESPN's kickoff show that will air in Dublin, showcasing a matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech.

