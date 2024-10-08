KJP storms out when Doocy fights back against her accusation of 'misinformation' for asking basic question: 'Excuse me?!'

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly left the White House Briefing Room on Monday after she was confronted over the Biden administration's decision to send a new tranche of money to Lebanon.

Just days after Hurricane Helene ravaged Appalachia, the State Department announced it will send approximately $157 million to Lebanon for "humanitarian assistance." At the same time the U.S. was sending taxpayers' hard-earned dollars to the Middle East, President Joe Biden sent congressional leaders a letter urging them to replenish disaster relief funds.

'If he has got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values that there is not enough money right now for people in North Carolina who need it?'

At the press briefing on Monday, Fox News senior correspondent Peter Doocy asked about the confusing juxtaposition.

"The administration has money to send to Lebanon without Congress coming back, but Congress does have to come back to approve money to send to people in North Carolina," he noted before asking, "Do I have that right?"



Jean-Pierre, however, did not answer the question.

Instead, she said repeatedly the Biden administration "take[s] this very seriously" while boasting about financial assistance already sent to disaster areas. She said nothing, though, of Biden's request for Congress to authorize more disaster funds while at the same time sending taxpayer money to Lebanon.

Doocy immediately called out the glaring problem — using Biden's own words.

"But President Biden is fond of saying, 'Show me your budget, and I will tell you what you value.' If he has got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values that there is not enough money right now for people in North Carolina who need it? That’s not misinformation," Doocy responded.

"Your whole premise of the question is misinformation, sir," Jean-Pierre fired back.

"Excuse me?!" replied Doocy. "Which part?"

Despite leveling the serious charge, Jean-Pierre could not explain how Doocy's question was "misinformation." Rather, she claimed that Biden's request is "nothing new" and that it is Congress' responsibility to give disaster areas more relief funds.

"This is nothing new. Congress comes together. They provide millions of dollars for disaster relief. We’re asking them to do the job that they have been doing for some time," Jean-Pierre said.

"I'm reading from a letter that President Biden sent to Johnson, McConnell, Schumer, and Jeffries. The president's letter is not misinformation. Would you agree?" Doocy responded.

"No, the way you're asking me the question is misinformation," Jean-Pierre claimed.

"You can't call a question that you don't like 'misinformation.' That's very unfair," Doocy corrected.

When Jean-Pierre attempted to clarify her position — confirming once again that she meant, "We're going to need additional funding" — Doocy struck once again.

"That's exactly what I just asked about, and you said it was misinformation," he pointed out, referring to the additional funding.

In the end, Jean-Pierre demanded Congress return from recess to "do their job and provide extra assistance." She then personally attacked Doocy, telling him that he "may not want that, but that's OK" before abruptly ending the press conference and departing the briefing room.

