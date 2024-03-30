Lara Trump releases song, DNC announces release of 'AI-generated song' targeting her

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump has released a song titled "Anything Is Possible" while the Democratic National Committee has announced the release of an "AI-generated song" titled "Party's Fallin' Down" that takes aim at the RNC co-chair.

Lara Trump was elected to the RNC co-chair role earlier this month. Her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, had endorsed her for the position.

In the song, Trump sings lyrics such as, "So don't think, just jump, you can't give up, know that anything is possible. Have faith, believe, just trust, you'll see, anything is possible."

"A little something I had fun with over the winter," she tweeted regarding the song, adding, "and a few more too that I'll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media."

DNC chair Jaime Harrison derided Lara Trump in a statement.

"Lara Trump’s 'music career' is just like her time at the RNC so far: embarrassing, unserious, and a waste of money. But we can appreciate the effort – and wanted to help Lara tell her own story about how she and her fellow MAGA extremists at the RNC are broke and losing election after election. That's why we’re excited to release our very first single, 'Party's Fallin' Down,' a summer party anthem about how the RNC is falling apart under Lara Trump and the rest of the new ultra-MAGA team. We didn't put as much time and money into making our song since we're busy with our record-breaking fundraising and supporting Democrats up and down the ballot, but Lara is by all means welcome to keep making music instead of trying to win elections," Harrison said in the statement.

Some of the lyrics to the song include, "Oh Lara, Lara, what have you done? The party's fallin' down it's no longer fun."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!