'Large human smuggling operation' uncovered in Texas? ICE makes alarming claim about 'alien from India.'
February 18, 2026
ICE's Houston field office was responsible for the arrests.
While immigration enforcement has faced some hurdles, including a partial government shutdown, law enforcement has continued to take down criminals. In a major score for Houston Immigration and Customs Enforcement, authorities announced the arrest of two people who allegedly ran a major illegal operation.
On Wednesday morning, the official United States Customs and Immigration Services X, Facebook, and Instagram accounts announced the arrest of an "alien from India" and his "spouse" in Texas, where they were allegedly running a "large human smuggling operation."
'He and his spouse were apprehended ... on charges of human smuggling, document fraud, and overstaying their visa.'
"He and his spouse were apprehended at our Houston office by @ICEgov on charges of human smuggling, document fraud, and overstaying their visa," USCIS wrote.
"Human traffickers will be caught and held accountable," the account added.
A USCIS spokesperson referred Blaze News to ICE for comment since ICE made the arrests.
Blaze News reached out to the DHS, ICE, and its Houston field office for comment but did not receive a response.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
