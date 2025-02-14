Activist groups declare 'Latino Freeze' boycott against companies that dropped DEI programs

Some activist groups are organizing a boycott of companies that dropped their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and they're calling the effort the "Latino Freeze."

Many companies implemented the DEI policies in response to the rioting after the death of George Floyd in police custody, but a backlash in conservative media has made many rethink the decision. The election of President Donald Trump further persuaded companies to drop the programs.

'The least we can do is send a message to Donald Trump backers.'

Now the backlash against the backlash is being organized by Dolores Huerta, the famed labor leader and feminist activist.

"If you don't respect our community, then you shouldn't have our dollars," Huerta said about the boycott.

Actor John Leguizamo, best known for his role in "The Pest," has also joined the fight to keep DEI. On social media he reposted a call from a Tennessee state senator to boycott anti-DEI stores on Feb. 28.

"Feb 28 boycott my Latino and black fam! Dont spend a dime!" he wrote.

"If you haven't heard, there will be an economic blackout February 28th, nationwide," the message read. "This means don't buy ANYTHING unless it's from a small business: No gas, no fast food, and definitely nothing from places likes Target, Walmart, or Amazon. Get the word out! We want THEM to see that WE have the power. We will start with 1 day, then 3, then specific companies until our message is heard."

San Jose State University business professor Dr. Caroline Chen told KNTV-TV that the boycott could be successful, but only if it lasted for longer than a few days.

"If it was two months, three months, then you'd make significant inroads to hurting those particular companies economically," said Chen.

She noted that Latinos represent about $3.5 trillion in buying power.

Race activist Al Sharpton also called for a boycott against companies that dropped DEI, but he said boycotters would target two companies after his council got together and chose which ones they would focus on.

"The least we can do is send a message to Donald Trump backers: 'You don't want to support our community, then our community is not going to support you,'" Huerta added.

