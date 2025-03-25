Lawmakers look to reel in rogue judges defying Trump

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate are leading the charge to dismantle rogue judges' blocking of President Donald Trump's executive orders with nationwide injunctions.

In recent weeks, several federal judges have blocked Trump's executive orders in an attempt to curb the administration's MAGA mandate. Most notably, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg blocked the Trump administration's deportations of illegal Venezuelan migrants affiliated with the gang Tren de Aragua.

'America’s government cannot function if the legitimate orders of our Commander in Chief can be overridden at the whim of a single district court judge.'

Trump himself called for the impeachment of judges like Boasberg who are using litigious avenues to curb the administration. At the same time, lawmakers like Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah are doing what they can to aid the president.

Lee introduced the Restraining Judicial Activists Act on Monday, which would establish a three-judge district court to check rulings made against the executive branch. The panel would be appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, consisting of a circuit judge and two district judges.

"America’s government cannot function if the legitimate orders of our commander in chief can be overridden at the whim of a single district court judge," Lee said Monday. "We have seen them presume to run the military, the civil service, foreign aid, and HR departments across the executive branch — blatantly unconstitutional overreach."

Similar efforts have been made on the House side, with Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California introducing the No Rogue Rulings Act. The bill limits the power of district judges from imposing nationwide injunctions and is set for a vote next week in the House.

"WE ARE NOT ONE NATION UNDER JUDGE," Issa said Thursday. "Rogue judges are crossing the line to stop President Trump. That’s why we have to stop them."

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, is also set to hold hearings on Boasberg next week. Other Republicans like Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas have taken these efforts farther, introducing articles of impeachment against judges like Boasberg, Judge Paul Engelmayer, Judge Amir Ali, and Judge John Bates.

"It really starts to look like Judge Boasberg is operating purely political against the president, and that's what we want to have hearings on — this broad issue and some of what Judge Boasberg is doing," Jordan said Monday.

"Activist judges know exactly what they’re doing," Gill said Tuesday. "Even if their lawless rulings get overturned on appeal, they will have wasted valuable time of the Trump Presidency. That’s time that the American people will never get back. And it’s why we have to act fast."

At the same time, not all Republicans are as enthusiastic about this impeachment effort. An impeachment would require a simple majority in the House and a two-thirds majority in the Senate, making it unlikely that Boasberg or other activist judges will be formally impeached. Republican leadership is also more keen on alternatives to impeachment like Issa's bill, which has been embraced by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.).

Although Trump has pushed for impeachments, Justice Roberts issued a rare statement against the idea.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”