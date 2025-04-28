Leftist Gov. Pritzker says 'Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,' wants 'mass protests,' 'mobilization,' 'disruption'

Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared Sunday that "Republicans cannot know a moment of peace" and called for "mass protests," "mobilization," and "disruption" against the administration of President Donald Trump, the Hill reported.

During his keynote address at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Pritzker added that "they have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box."

'We will never join so many Republicans in the special place in hell reserved for quislings and cowards. We will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors.'

Pritzker's words seemed eerily reminiscent of other prominent leftists during Trump's first term in office. Who can forget when far-left U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) encouraged her supporters during a June 2018 speech to harass members of Trump's administration?

"Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere!" Waters hollered.

Indeed, harassment followed, and attacks on conservatives got physical too. Remember, also, that Hillary Clinton piled on, saying "you cannot be civil" with Republicans. Former Attorney General Eric Holder said, "When they go low, we kick them!" and far-left U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) urged activists in Washington, D.C., to "go to the Hill" and "get up in the face of some congresspeople."

More recently, Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said — in reference to the Trump agenda — his party is "going to fight it in the streets."

A WBBM-TV video report about Pritzker's speech said the New Hampshire 100 Club Dinner is "usually reserved for those about to run for president" and that Pritzker was "sounding like a 2028 presidential candidate."

The keynote speaker at the state's 100 Club Dinner last year was Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, who ran with Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democrat presidential ticket, the Hill said.

Pritzker also criticized members of his own party, saying "do-nothing Democrats want to blame our losses on our defense of black people, of trans kids, of immigrants, instead of their own lack of guts and gumption," the outlet reported.

Although Pritzker conceded that while Democrats “may need to fix our messaging and strategy, our values are exactly where they should be," The Hill said.

The Illinois governor added, “We will never join so many Republicans in the special place in hell reserved for quislings and cowards. We will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors," the Hill also said, according to multiple national outlets.

