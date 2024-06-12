Leftist Rachel Maddow 'worried' Trump will put her in one of the 'massive camps he's planning' if he's elected president

CNN's "Reliable Sources" newsletter Monday featured an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in which she expressed concern that former President Donald Trump will put her — and others of her left-wing ilk — in one of the "massive camps he's planning" should he win back the presidency in November.

Prefacing Maddow's rather jaw-dropping take was a "Reliable Sources" observation that "Trump and his allies are openly talking about weaponizing the government to seek revenge against critics in media and politics, with some of his extremist allies even talking about jailing their fellow Americans. You're one of his most notable critics on television. Are you worried that you could be a target?"

'What convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants?'

Maddow replied, "I'm worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people and to 'root out' what he’s described in subhuman terms as his 'enemy from within.' Again, history is helpful here. He’s not joking when he says this stuff, and we’ve seen what happens when people take power proclaiming that kind of agenda."

She warned "Reliable Sources" about "head-in-the-sand complacency that Trump only intends to go after individual people he has already singled out. Do you really think he plans to stop at well-known liberals?"

Maddow also wondered, "When Trump invokes the Insurrection Act to deploy the U.S. military against civilians on his first day in office, do you think he then rescinds the order on day two?"

She also asked, "For that matter, what convinces you that these massive camps he’s planning are only for migrants?" before concluding, "So, yes, I’m worried about me — but only as much as I’m worried about all of us."

More of the same

Maddow's concerns reflect a Trump mantra the left is fond of parroting.

Late last month actor Robert De Niro spoke on behalf of the Biden administration outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump was on trial and sounded similar alarms, saying "Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world."

De Niro also said that "if Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections? Forget about it. That’s over, that’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave. He will never leave. You know that. He will never leave."

In April, left-wing MSNBC talking head Nicolle Wallace suggested that if Trump wins back the presidency in November, he may take her off the air: "Depending what happens in November, seven months from right now, this time next year I might not be sitting here," she said, adding that a "free press" may disappear, too.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!