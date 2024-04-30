Leftist MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace actually suggests Trump may take her off the air if he wins back presidency

Left-wing MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested that if former President Donald Trump wins back the presidency in November, he may take her off the air.

Say what?

Wallace began her mini-monologue Monday by calling attention to the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which took place over the weekend. Wallace called the annual event "one of the signs of a healthy, functioning democracy" where "a president doing everything right" — that is to say, Joe Biden, according to her — "celebrates and honors a free press."

But she added that this year there was a "darker undercurrent" at the dinner — i.e., the very real possibility that Trump could win back the White House.

With that, Wallace declared, "At this exact time next year, depending on what happens in November, seven months from now, we can’t say for certain that there would even be a White House Correspondents’ Dinner, or even a free press, or even a White House Press Corps. Right? Don't have to have one. Could be another norm Trump blows up."

Wallace curiously lavished praise on Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" — who was tapped to tell jokes at the dinner — calling him an "ever-hilarious superstar." (Wallace may want to check out the New York Times' assessment of Jost's performance, which says his attempts at humor "fell flat.")

She also noted Biden's toast "to a free press" at the conclusion of the event "landed very differently this year, because depending what happens in November, seven months from right now, this time next year I might not be sitting here. There might not be a White House Correspondents’ Dinner or a free press."

Nicolle Wallace says she could be taken off the air if Trump wins youtu.be

At the dinner, Biden stated that "the defeated former president has made no secret of his attack on our democracy. He said he wants to be a dictator on Day One, and so much more. He tells supporters he is their revenge and retribution. When in God’s name have you ever heard of another president say something like that? And he promised a bloodbath when he loses again. We have to take this seriously. Eight years ago it was written off as ‘just Trump talk.’ But, no longer. Not after January 6th."

Mediaite noted that Biden also told the journalists in the room that "I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides. I’m asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment.”

