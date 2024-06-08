LendingTree links its recent data breach to cloud-computing data company Snowflake

Many major companies have been able to link their recent data breaches to Snowflake, a cloud-computing data company. And it is uncertain what the company is doing to stem such data breaches, according to Tech Crunch.

The first company to come forward about its data breaches being connected to Snowflake was Ticketmaster.

Live Nation, the company that owns Ticketmaster, said at the time: "On May 20, 2024, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'we') identified unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing Company data (primarily from its Ticketmaster L.L.C. subsidiary) and launched an investigation with industry-leading forensic investigators to understand what happened."

"On May 27, 2024, a criminal threat actor offered what it alleged to be Company user data for sale via the dark web. We are working to mitigate risk to our users and the Company, and have notified and are cooperating with law enforcement."

But now the loan comparison company LendingTree confirmed that its QuoteWizard subsidiary had its data stolen from Snowflake, according to the report.

Megan Grueling, a spokesperson for LendingTree, said: "We can confirm that we use Snowflake for our business operations, and that we were notified by them that our subsidiary, QuoteWizard, may have had data impacted by this incident."

“We take these matters seriously, and immediately after hearing from [Snowflake] launched an internal investigation,” Greuling added. “As of this time, it does not appear that consumer financial account information was impacted, nor information of the parent entity, LendingTree.”

Wired reported that much of the Snowflake issues have manifested on the notorious cybercrime website called BreachForums. Although the FBI shut down the site in mid-May, another version of the forum has cropped up online.

One hacker group, ShinyHunters, claimed to be selling 560 million records from Ticketmaster and 30 million from Santander, according to the report. Both companies have admitted to being the victims of data breaches.

Recently, a BreachForums account that uses the handle "Sp1d3r" posted that it had 380 million customer details from Advance Auto Parts. It is unclear if this information has been purchased from the hacker site.

“We are aware of reports that Advance may be involved in a security incident related to Snowflake,” Darryl Carr, a spokesperson from the company, said.

“We are investigating the matter and do not have further information to share at this time. We have not experienced any impact to our operations or systems.”

