Blaze News original: '90% white women with edgy haircuts': Comedian Leo Dottavio infiltrates pro-Palestinian protest, discovers it's just a 'hang out'

After infiltrating UCLA's pro-Palestinian encampment, comedian Leo Dottavio said that the majority of participants were uninformed white women who were looking for their next "midweek adventure" and mostly just hanging out.

Dottavio has traveled the across the United States visiting liberal colleges, towns, and even Appalachia. He and fellow YouTuber/comic Danny Mullen often search out protests surrounding topical news stories and find themselves quickly getting into trouble when they question the official narrative at any given political event.

While their adventures often see them accosted by progressive leftists, the pair have made many less partisan stops including at the United States-Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas, and even events at Brigham Young University in Utah.

Powering through an arrest while investigating a drug crisis, and even helping save a woman who overdosed in San Francisco, there has seldom been an event that Dottavio has shied away from.

Dottavio and Mullen investigated a pro-Palestinian protest at the UCLA campus and were looking to determine whether the event was sincere or just another liberal hangout/soon-to-be autonomous homeless encampment.

The duo attempted to bring their own tent into the official occupying area, which was was blocked off by cardboard, posterboard signs, and a progressive version of a Praetorian Guard.

Despite trying to keep the comedians out, the protest had to deal with Dottavio breaking the picket line by running through the middle of the encampment with a football. The comedians, who said they are about 6’3", didn’t face any physical intimidation during the daytime. But at night, Mullen was physically threatened multiple times on video before being ushered off of the campus by masked thugs while police were busy clearing out the most crowded areas.

'Get on a f***ing plane and go to Gaza. You want to live this? You are that dedicated to this cause? Go help them out.'

Getting an up-close, firsthand look at the event was quite revealing to Dottavio, though.

"The attire and the scarves people are wearing at the protest would make you think that a lot of the protesters are Palestinian. But after standing less than 10 feet away from these people, I would say that maybe 5% or less looked like they could be Palestinian or Middle Eastern."

"What I’m trying to say is that it was white women," he clarified. "It was 90% white women with edgy haircuts. They didn't seem like Palestinians at all. It seemed like a group of people that maybe just want to hang out."

Dottavio elaborated, saying that the protest mimicked many of the protests he had been to before. It mostly consisted of people who had no real interest in the political messaging of the event but were looking to fit in.

"It seemed like it’s what they do, or their way to have a midweek adventure, like they are just looking for anything that's kind of fun," he remembered.

"It was mostly white women. I would say it was 90% uninformed white women. It seemed like it was anyone that doesn't like America wanted to be there. You’ll get ACAB ['All cops are bastards'], Antifa, and then you see white women trying to hang out with their buddies."

Dottavio's acumen on political movements at the collegiate level should not be looked down upon. He has spent untold hours at dozens of protests, often finding himself in some of the most progressive environments available.

None seemed more progressive than Evergreen State College, the school that was infamous for holding a "day of absence," which had students request that no white people be present for a day in 2017.

Dottavio and Mullen have visited the campus multiple times and were shocked at how easily they were accepted when disguising themselves as literal communists.

"We knew that we could easily infiltrate Evergreen State College again. The last time we went there, the more anti-Semitic we were, the more we were accepted."

Just one example from their visit was a student telling their crew that his hope was "that God himself" could "strike a great blow against Israel."

"The befuddling thing at the Palestine protests and the colleges, though … what happened to Ukraine? There have been so many deaths there, but why don’t they care about that?" Dottavio asked. "Of course the only solution to that is get on a f***ing plane and go to Gaza. You want to live this? You are that dedicated to this cause? Go help them out, I would respect that. That’s what they need."

When asked what he thinks a college education is offering young Americans in 2024, Dottavio didn't have much hope for any students who find themselves occupied by various protests.

"The people being churned out by some of the Ivy League schools do not turn out to be productive because of the way the world works, because they're so easily manipulated."

The 38-year-old said that he thought there are so many other topics that young activists could be focused on, including human or child trafficking. He described America's issues as "a long list," but those that should be higher in priority aren't getting the attention from college students that they deserve.

The border guard incident

In January 2024, Dottavio and Mullen traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with an adult film star and were shocked when a U.S. Border Patrol agent exposed his genitalia to the group, both in person and with pictures and on his phone.

While near border town Jacumba Hot Springs, California, the hosts were approached by what appeared to be an official Border Patrol vehicle.

"We were there just to make some YouTube content and learn more about the border crisis," Mullen told Blaze News at the time. "But yes, that was a real border agent and he showed us his penis both on his phone and in person."

"Once he heard that Holly [Day] made adult films, it seemed like he wanted to prove to us that he was worthy of being in the industry as well," Mullen added.

The border agent is then seen showing his phone to the adult actress while saying "I'm not that big, but ..."

"Oh, it's his penis!" Day said while looking at the agent's phone screen.

Customs and Border Protection told the Washington Examiner that an investigation was ongoing.

'Money has to be backing all these decisions, so what is the line? Maybe there is some nefarious organization like BlackRock giving money behind the scenes.'

"It was really like a cartoon character," Dottavio recalled. "As soon as we showed up with a porn star, the guy really seemed to go into a trance. He then took the opportunity to show his penis."

"I don’t think he wanted to work there any more. He probably fantasizes every day about doing something different. Obviously, he's probably not the kind of guy you want working at the border."

“That guy, he wanted to free himself," Dottavio poetically prophesied. "As soon as that fly went down, he was free."

Getting canceled and woke sports

Consistently telling jokes and selling tickets has worked out well for Dottavio, who also acts and has appeared in an international spot for Little Caesar's.

There have been at least a couple of bumps, however, as is expected when a comedian doesn't believe in self-censorship.

"We did have a show canceled when Danny made a joke on our podcast about jokingly cutting a fat girl in half with a samurai sword. A venue just canceled our show after that."

One failed petition later, and Dottavio learned that the L.A. comedy scene isn't as easily as offended as people might imagine.

"Anything that's said at an open mic at a Los Angeles comedy is significantly worse than that," he explained. "The culture of Los Angeles has always been that if you’re going to a comedy club, you can't be offended."

Despite being in a liberal stronghold, "you might hear something that's going to offend you," and you have to deal with it. "You'll probably come across a microaggression, too," he added.

Dottavio, who played baseball in college, also spoke on prevailing wokeness in professional sports. Particularly, the comedian is a big fan of the UFC and baseball, which he admitted are "actually not that woke."

But when presented with the NHL or NBA, Dottavio said that he believes "it's usually up to the fan individually" to decide when he or she wants to pull their support.

"I would say I would be less inclined to blow a bunch of money at the stadium if I knew my money was going to some ridiculous cause or woke points."

Understanding that there may be a father and son who may just want to avoid any political messaging, Dottavio wasn't too harsh with his stance. He said that if he found out there was dark money involved in messaging, he probably wouldn't support it.

“Money has to be backing all these decisions, so what is the line? Maybe there is some nefarious organization like BlackRock giving money behind the scenes. At the end of the day as a fan, you have to give as much money as you are comfortable with," he said.

Dottavio concluded by saying that he plans on continuing to do his podcast, "The Leo & Danny Show," and making the type of videos he is famous for.

"It's like an adventure, like Frodo Baggins going towards Mordor."

However, Dottavio did admit that he more than likely is not Frodo in his story.

"Yes, it probably would be Danny."

Dottavio has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!