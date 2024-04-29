Blaze News original: 'Stop going to war': Leonarda Jonie explains why 'red pill' content won't make liberal women change their minds

When it comes to free speech, Joe Rogan, feminism, and even Barbie, Leonarda Jonie is probably on your side. It may just take an audience a little while longer to realize it.

For that reason Jonie, like many comedians, was deemed too offensive for New York City.

As COVID-19 lockdowns became a driving force for censorship, and of course a lack of job opportunities, Jonie moved to Austin, Texas, where comics were promised a land of opportunity.

The new home of podcasting giants like Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe and political agitators like Alex Jones and Steven Crowder, Austin promised unfettered free speech and a bevy of new comedy clubs.

To start, much of the talent moving to Austin made the pilgrimage for similar reasons.

"When I went down to Austin it was great, because it was a little bit like the Wild West. It was people who truly believed in free speech and had had enough of liberal-run establishments that were actually silencing anybody who disagreed with them or disagreed with the mainstream narrative."

"At the time, that was the trans movement and trans rights, and I was one of the first people to say 'we aren't doing this,'" Jonie explained. "The first people in Austin were really free speech renegades."

But after three years in the Lone Star State and many of the region's brightest stars agreeing on core issues, Jonie started to notice a shift in the culture.

"The scene has just changed in a way that I don't actually think is great."

What that meant, she revealed, is that the city is no longer the free-speech bastion it once was.

Many of the people are "no different than the people we've criticized" for a lack of belief in free speech, the comedian explained, stating how experimenting with new jokes and talent alike at comedy clubs eventually turned into a safe zone, a revolving door of any given host's best friends.

Hungry in the pursuit of fame and wealth, certain gatekeepers want "more and more power," the New York native claimed. This has resulted in an Austin that looks way different from when she first arrived in March 2021 and much more like a liberal stronghold she was looking to escape.

"They keep their circle tight because it gives them more power," she said, not naming names. "It's like a cult of personality around that whole scene; artists that should be out experimenting and trying to find their voice are censoring themselves and censoring who they work with so they can get into Rogan's club, for example."

That same cult of personality has been present in another culture war, Jonie has noticed, and it's an internal right-wing battle between the sexes.

The 'manosphere'

"Truly, it's the same divide and conquer tactic as the left."

Jonie believes the "red pill" movement of the right is not effectively reaching women in politics and that it's actually using the same tactics as the left.

While mockery can be an efficient and poignant weapon, she says, shows like "Fresh and Fit" and the "Whatever" podcast that pit the sexes against each other aren't working, nor are they coming from an honest angle.

"Some of the guys on there just have this unbelievable hatred of women. This misogyny. Then they're couching it in the the right-wing 'red-pilled movement' to give it a sort of legitimacy that it doesn't have."

"Men and women shouldn't be at war with each other," she continued.

What the feminist movement has done is set up men and women to be at war with each other by convincing women that all men are rapists, they're all violent, they're all stupid, and they all want to use you. So what that does is it sets them up as enemies, and then that breaks apart their bond. A bond that is supposed to be between a man and a woman. Then you have children, and then that family structure becomes a strong unit. When you have enough of those family structures, the government can't do all the shady s*** it wants to do.



A right-wing movement that sets up women as the enemy is just feminism for men.

Mentioning "Fresh and Fit" by name, Jonie said that bringing on guests who are the "epitome of failed feminism" and displaying relentless "hostility and mockery" only encourages women to be more hostile toward men.

"I think truly masculine men would not be embarrassing women in that way; they would be trying to lead them out of that path. I fully accept that a lot of women are not going to be led out of that path because they're so convinced of this ideology, but I don't think that's how you're going to convince women to be on your side."

Women need men, but not to replace them

Men and women would be better suited coming together on certain topics, and women need to accept male support, Jonie said.

"They create propaganda to feed into our compassion and our empathy, because women have a lot of that, and it's a strength, not a weakness, but it's being used against us," she warned.

Women "screeching" about trans rights truly get in the way, Jonie stated, and "women need to stop and realize that they are the people suffering the most" from these ideologies.

When asked what the solution could be for men invading women-only spaces, Jonie said that women do in fact need men's help.

"Men will need to fight it, and women will need to back them up. That's the problem; we're butting heads. Men will try to do something, and women will cry 'no human is illegal,' and then they end up suffering the most consequences."

"I'm very radical in this position, apparently, even though it's a very normal position," Jonie made a point to note.

Succinctly stating that "body mutilation" is not an identify, Jonie added that there should be strong consideration of prosecution of anyone performing so-called gender-affirming care.

On the transgender issue, many blue states have fallen behind the progressive nations they often uphold, such as the United Kingdom, where sex change procedures for children have been halted.

Sort through Politifact's rating system, and you will gather that Finland also has restricted such surgeries for minors. Sweden and the Netherlands have also set a minimum age for chest surgery at 16 and genital mutilation at 18.

As well, Norway does not offer gender-related surgeries for minors, either.

Why are so many states lagging behind?

"Constant brainwashing and exposure to this kind of stuff as if it's a legitimate lifestyle," Jonie explained. "If you had true compassion, what you would try to do is help the person suffering under this mental derangement before they get to the place where they want to literally chop their d*** off."

The 'Barbie' movie psyop

Other favorite targets of red-pill advocates, like Taylor Swift and Barbie, aren't worthy of looking down the sights at, according to Jonie.

"The 'Barbie' movie was fantastic. I feel like somebody in the writer's room was red-pilled and just fooled these idiots so hard. On the surface it looks like it's like a a movie advocating the left-wing agenda and feminism. But it was so dumb and so over the top that it revealed just how stupid that whole ideology is."

Jonie called the movie akin to "satire and mockery," and even though some may not have noticed, she said it showed how "people on the left are so out of touch with reality."

Watching the movie with friends, she said they were in hysterics over the film's moral positioning.

"They're writing these these monologues about how hard it is to be a woman and all the things women have to do now. ... It really revealed that all the things they were complaining about are things feminism made women do!"

When asked if it was worth it for men to criticize a singer like Swift for her endorsements of Democratic candidates or her relationship with her Pfizer-backed boyfriend, the comic chose to focus on modern feminist messaging. That messaging, she said, has basically worked against women by telling them they need to do everything and have a career on top of that.

Feminism "kept adding things to the list," she concluded. "It demanded that women do all these things that mean don't really want us to do."

The answer? Jonie gave women simple advice.

"[Men] just want us to be nice to them and sleep with them. That's really what they want. Once in a while you make a meal; they're happy. All this other stuff they told us ... what did feminism give us? We're doing all the same things we did before, but now we also have to have a job."

Jonie hosts the "Wrong Crowd" podcast on her YouTube channel. Find additional content at LeonardaIsFunny.com.