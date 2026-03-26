New York AG Letitia James blames Trump 'revenge campaign' after getting nailed with MORE criminal referrals

Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James now faces two additional criminal referrals after a federal judge dismissed a previous criminal indictment accusing her of mortgage fraud.

Like the previous allegation, the new referrals come from evidence gathered by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

'They continue this improper revenge campaign instead of helping bring down the rising cost of living in this country.'

Pulte said that James may have falsified information in documents submitted to the Allstate Insurance Company in Illinois and Universal Property Insurance in Florida. He cited information posted by Mike Davis, an attorney and activist.

In a referral to U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros for the Northern District of Illinois, Pulte wrote that James "made representations" in insurance documents "that the house would be occupied by a single adult, with no children."

He added, "Instead, according to the post, she knew the house was actually occupied by four people — three children and her niece."

In the referral to U.S. Attorney Jason Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida, Pulte accused James of falsely claiming her property would be unoccupied during five months of the year.

"The house was, in fact, occupied year-round by her niece," he wrote.

James' attorney, Abbe Lowell, denied the allegations and blamed President Donald Trump.

"Trump and his political enablers keep abusing their power to pursue a vendetta against her by trying to rename, refile, and repeat baseless allegations," Lowell said.

"They continue this improper revenge campaign instead of helping bring down the rising cost of living in this country," Lowell added. "These desperate tactics will fail — just as every previous attempt has failed — and exposes an administration that has abandoned its responsibility to the American people in favor of petty political payback."

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The Trump administration has unsuccessfully tried to prosecute James multiple times for the previous mortgage fraud allegations.

James headed up the Sept. 2022 civil lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization, accusing them of committing real estate fraud. She won and obtained a massive $464 million judgment, but it was struck down on appeal as "excessive."

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