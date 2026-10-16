Top Democrats were sent letter with 'suspicious substance' — at least a dozen others targeted, feds say

Numerous politicians reported receiving letters with a suspicious substance on Friday, including Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating numerous letters that were sent to state election officials and congressional offices, according to a spokesperson for the USPIS.

'Political violence has no place in our democracy, and we hope those who perpetrated this crime are brought to justice.'

"Like has happened across the country, my Minnesota office was sent a letter containing a suspicious substance, and we were promptly notified by the Capitol Police and postal inspectors," Klobuchar wrote in a statement on social media. "Thanks to the postal workers and investigators who identified and intercepted it, no one in our office was in immediate danger."

A similar letter was sent to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer but was intercepted by law enforcement officials.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota said his Sioux Falls office also received the suspicious letter.

"Our Sioux Falls office will be closed for the remainder of the day as SFPD continues to investigate and will reopen for normal hours on Monday morning," he wrote. "This situation is deeply concerning and follows a trend of intimidating tactics that impact our team members. This has no place in our nation. America is better than this."

He posted an image showing that the return address read "DSA," which could stand for the Democratic Socialists of America.

Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten of Michigan said her letter also read "DSA" and contained an "unidentified white power."

"Today I learned that my office was the intended recipient of a suspicious letter containing an unidentified substance in what appears to be a deliberate attempt to cause harm to me and my staff," wrote Rep. Analilia Mejia, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Others who reported receiving the threatening letters include Democratic Rep. Sarah Elfreth of Maryland, Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison of Minnesota, Democratic Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York, and Florida Democratic Reps. Maxwell Frost and Darren Soto.

"Political violence has no place in our democracy, and we hope those who perpetrated this crime are brought to justice," Soto said on social media.

RELATED: Hundreds of threatening letters containing white powder sent to GOP lawmakers in states that passed laws unfavorable to LGBT activists

"We are committed to protecting our nation's election officials from threatening and dangerous mail. Any threat or attack on an election official is unacceptable," said USPIS deputy chief inspector Brendan Donahue.

"Our partners, including the FBI and we at the Postal Inspection Service, will bring all of our resources to bear on these investigations," he added.

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