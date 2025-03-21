LGBTQIA+ nightclub bans MAGA-related attire to make patrons feel safe

An LGBTQIA+ nightclub in California has banned attire with the "Make America Great Again" insignia in order to make its patrons feel safe.

Badlands nightclub owner TJ Bruce said that he considered banning all political attire but decided only to forbid that related to the Trump presidential campaign. He added that the decision was made after a customer in MAGA attire caused "discomfort" among others at the business.

'It is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported.'

“Moving forward, MAGA-related attire will not be allowed in the venue," said Bruce in a statement on the bar's social media account. "This decision is not about banning political beliefs — it is about ensuring that Badlands remains a space where our community feels comfortable and supported."

A man spoke to KCRA-TV and said that he believed that he was the cause of the ban after wearing a MAGA hat to the bar.

“I’ve never worn a red Trump hat to the gay bars before. I said, what the heck? Let’s see what happens,” Steven Bourasa said. “We were having drinks and hanging out, and it was a pleasant time. So I was really impressed. And I complimented security on the good job they did."

He says the ban was announced on social media soon afterward.

“That came as a surprise to me because the night out was, you know, it didn’t have any problems,” Bourasa added.

Others in the Lavender Heights neighborhood supported the ban.

“Given the current political climate and what’s been going on and how the administration has been behaving toward certain groups, especially the LGBTQ community, I can understand why they made that decision,” said Alice Malmberg to KCRA.

The interview with Bourasa and scenes from the nightclub can be viewed on KOVR-TV's news video on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!