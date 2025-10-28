LGBTQ champion Zohran Mamdani faces backlash over photo with 'anti-homosexuality' Ugandan lawmaker

With only a week left before the election in the contentious New York City mayoral race, socialist Zohran Mamdani is facing criticism for a photo with a Ugandan lawmaker who supported legislation restricting LGBTQ behavior.

The criticism stems from his July visit to Uganda, where he was born. During his visit, he met with Rebecca Kadaga, a well-known Ugandan lawmaker who served as speaker of the Parliament of Uganda from 2011 to 2021. She has been the first deputy prime minister since 2021, according to the New York Post.

Mamdani appeared at a 'Gays for Zohran' event, posing with two drag queens.

Mamdani and Kadaga appeared in a photo together during his return to Uganda.

"Delighted to meet with Zohran Mamdhani [sic] incoming Mayor of New York City. Good luck in the next phase of elections," Kadaga said in a post on X at the end of July.

Photo by Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2014 features a variety of punishments for homosexual behavior, including seven years in prison for a variety of acts. A more recent expansion on the law includes the death penalty.

"Ugandans want that law as a Christmas gift. They have asked for it, and we'll give them that gift," Kadaga told Reuters in 2012, prior to the passage of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

However, Mamdani has strongly advocated for LGBTQ issues.

One X user pointed out Mamdani appeared at a "Gays for Zohran" event, posing with two drag queens. According to one source, Mamdani joined the event for National Coming Out Day on October 11.

“Zohran Mamdani ran into the First Deputy Minister while he was at Entebbe airport waiting to board his flight back to New York City. She asked to take a photo,” Mamdani campaign spokesperson Dora Pekec told the Post about the photo with Kadaga.

“If he was aware she was the architect of this horrific attack on queer Ugandans, he would not have done so,” Pekec continued. “Zohran’s belief in universal human rights extends to all people, and he has put forward the most comprehensive plan of any candidate to protect LGBTQ+ New Yorkers."

In July, Zohran Mamdani posted a video on X announcing that he would be heading to Uganda to celebrate his marriage to wife Rama Duwaji with family and friends. The video mocks the "thousands of messages" telling him to "go back to Africa."

In late June, Kadaga extended her congratulations and greetings from Uganda after he won the Democratic nomination in the mayoral race.

Blaze News reached out to Zohran Mamdani's campaign for comment but did not receive a response.

