Liberals are still pushing an insane Trump conspiracy theory from before the election

While the mainstream media amplifies and obsesses over conspiratorial voices on the right in order to smear conservatives, the left is not without its own crazed hallucinations.

One of the more entertaining but maddening theories being spread by those on the left on social media and other platforms is the idea that the first assassination attempt against President Donald Trump was staged to garner support from his followers.

'This gets me SO F'king ANGRY!! ***100% STAGED***'

After the incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, many on the left immediately began claiming that the entire affair had been staged. Some even said that the ear injury was faked because the president healed so quickly.

"That shooting so f***ing staged dawg they clipped Trump’s ear with a damn rubber bullet," said one account on the day of the attempt: "omfg he just won the election."

That tweet got more than 230,000 likes and millions of impressions on the X platform.

"When asked about his ear yesterday, trump said 'I heal quickly,'" said another account only a month later. "... This gets me SO F'king ANGRY!! ***100% STAGED***"

This bizarre conspiracy theory still persists on the X platform, with tens of thousands of people liking and retweeting messages for more than a year.

"In a DESPERATE attempt to win votes, get elected and avoid prison, trump STAGED an assassination attempt in Butler, PA. He is guilty of 2nd degree murder! The TRUTH is a WHISPER away!!!" read one post with more than 21,000 likes from Oct. 2024.

"Donald Trump’s assassination attempt was staged. If it was real, the Secret Service would have rushed him off the stage. Instead, they propped him up & let him stand there out in the open saying 'Fight!' three times," read another post from January with more than 129,000 likes.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"Trump's approval rating is tanking so it's probably time for another staged assassination attempt to goose his numbers," read another post from April with more than 2,800 likes.

And it still continues. This is from a little more than a week ago: "This was all staged by Trump! Why did he not have blood on his hair???? Cause he wasn't shot!!!!" read the post with more than 5,300 likes.

Despite the nutty claims on social media, there is no evidence that the attempt was staged. Even some mainstream media outlets have slapped down the bizarre theory.

"The 'staged' claims are Pants on Fire. The FBI is investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt. It was witnessed by thousands of rally attendees, including dozens of news photographers and reporters," read a report in PolitiFact that was republished at PBS News.