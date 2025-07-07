Liberal women quickly learn what happens when you say vile things about little girls killed in the floods

The deadly flash floods in Texas brought out the best in heroes such as Dick Eastland, the co-owner of Camp Mystic who died trying to save campers from the rising waters; 27-year-old Julian Ryan, who perished trying to save his mother, wife, and two young boys as the Guadalupe River poured into their home; and Coast Guard rescue swimmer and Petty Office Scott Ruskin, who Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem indicated "directly saved an astonishing 165 victims in the devastating flooding in central Texas."

This natural disaster also brought out the worst in a pair of liberal women who evidently couldn't resist the urge to put a political spin on the deaths of American children.

Both Christina Propst, a Houston-based pediatrician, and Sade Perkins, a race-obsessive Democrat appointee to Houston's Food Insecurity Board, found out the hard way that Texans have a low tolerance for vile remarks about bereaved families, particularly those who just lost children in a horrific flood.

Perkins is a community organizer from Houston's Fifth Ward who apparently owns the Freedmen's Town Farmers Market and was involved with Princeton University's black-centric Crossroads Project.

According to the Houston Mayor's Office, the late Democrat Mayor Sylvester Turner appointed Perkins to the city board in 2023 and her term expired in January.

Perkins complained in a TikTok video that the victims of the flooding at Camp Mystic — the Christian camp in Hunt that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday was "horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I've seen in any natural disaster" — were receiving an undue amount of attention on account of the campers' supposed immutable characteristics and insinuated that the parents of the dead and missing girls were racists.

'I think that context needs to be said.'

"I know I'm probably going to get canceled for this, but Camp Mystic is a white-only girls' Christian camp," lied Perkins. "They don't even have a token Asian. They don't have a token black person. It's an all-white, white-only conservative Christian camp."

"If you ain't white, you ain't right, you ain't getting in, you ain't going. Period," added the Democrat appointee.

"I think that context needs to be said," continued Perkins. "If this were a group of Hispanic girls out there, this would not be getting this type of coverage that they're getting. No one would give a f**k, and all these white people — the parents of these little girls — would be saying things like, 'They need to be deported,' 'They shouldn't have been here in the first place.'"

Perkins made explicit her accusation of racism against the victims' bereaved parents, claiming they sought to carve out "an all-white, whites-only enclave for [their] white children."

The Democrat appointee noted further that before expressing sympathy for the families or heading out to help find the missing girls, would-be rescuers should keep in mind that the victims' families are supposedly "deporting your family members" and "setting up concentration camps and prisons for your family members."

'May they get what they voted for.'

Camp Mystic indicated on its website that 27 campers and counselors died in the floods.

Among the little girls who perished at the camp were 8-year-old Renee Smajstrla, 9-year-old Janie Hunt, 9-year-old Lila James Bonner, and 8-year-old Anna Margaret Bellows.

Shawn Salta, Smajstrla's uncle, said in a statement after the girl's body was recovered, "We are thankful she was with her friends and having the time of her life, as evidenced by this picture from yesterday. She will forever be living her best life at Camp Mystic. Please continue to pray for the other families in Kerrville."

Bonner's family told People magazine, "We ache with all who loved her and are praying endlessly for others to be spared from this tragic loss."

Houston Democrat Mayor John Whitmire's office said in a statement regarding Perkins' comments, "Mayor John Whitmire will not reappoint her and is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board."

Despite losing out on the municipal gig and facing widespread public condemnation, Perkins still appeared to find the situation amusing, characterizing her critics as white supremacists, emphasizing her exhaustion "with white folks," and blaming President Donald Trump and other Republicans for the floods.

Whereas Perkins' attack on Trump largely appeared to be an afterthought tagged onto one of her anti-white diatribes, the vile remarks from Christina Propst — the New York City-born pediatrician who until this past weekend worked at Blue Fish Pediatrics in Houston — appeared to have been primarily animated by a hatred for Trump's supporters.

A screenshot of a post on Propst's alleged old Facebook account went viral over the weekend with the help of amplification on X by Libs of Tiktok, whose retweet had over 3.8 million impressions at the time of publication.

The post reads, "May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts."

It didn't take long for Propst to reap the whirlwind over her alleged post.

On Saturday, Blue Fish Pediatrics issued a statement clarifying that Propst's remarks "do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We want to be clear: we do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs."

Evidently recognizing that a platitude-heavy post and condemnation of the remarks wasn't enough, Blue Fish Pediatrics announced on its website on Sunday that Propst had been canned.

It appears Propst might ultimately lose more than her gig at Blue Fish Pediatrics.

Sherif Zaafran, president of the Texas Medical Board, indicated on X that he had been made aware of Propst's remarks and that "any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated."

