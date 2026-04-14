Liberals SPEW hatred at DoorDash after marketing stunt with Trump at White House

The DoorDash delivery app is getting some backlash from those angry about a publicity stunt it had with President Donald Trump at the White House Monday.

The president smiled for the cameras after receiving a package from McDonald's delivered by a DoorDash worker. He tipped her $100, and she praised his "no taxes on tips" policy for saving her money.

'Today, I deleted their app. There are other delivery services that don't pander to a pedophile. F**k DoorDash.'

Almost immediately, liberals and other anti-Trump critics lambasted the company over the promotion.

"I'm ashamed to admit that I've spent a good deal of money using door dash. This lame s**t you pulled with trump made it super easy to delete my account. Get f**ked," one user responded on the X platform.

"I've been ordering @DoorDash for years. Years and years. Today, I deleted their app. There are other delivery services that don't pander to a pedophile. F**k DoorDash and that bulls**t PR scam with Trump," replied a user identifying as a Canadian.

"Despite yall making it exceedingly difficult to delete accounts, got that s**t done. Absolutely F**k Trump, ICE, MAGA, and doordash," one response reads.

"Just delete Doordash. F**k Trump," another user said.

"Just cancelled my DashPass and hopefully many more do the same. I'm not funding Trumpie propaganda," another detractor replied.

"You f**king clowns use the fake ass driver to f**king promote this f**king bulls**t for a f**king clown show pathetic f**king pathetic," another critic said.

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"Deleting ur app! Been a long term volume customer for years. Recommend you firing the marketing genius who's gonna cost you millions of dollars for that performance at the White House! You have alienated millions of people," said another.

"Deleted my app and will never use you again. Trump is a FASCIST, who is killing people and sending children to torture camps to be raped. I'll be telling everyone I know to never use you again. I hope your company fails," reads another message to the company.

Despite the outrage from many on the left, the company's stock price had its best session in eight weeks after the White House promotion.

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