Two friends go out partying at night, then handyman makes grisly discovery when asked to clean up a mess the next morning

Defense attorney Colin Astarita told reporters he believes his client, 43-year-old Jeremy Allen, is a longtime acquaintance of 43-year-old Christopher Hahn. Astarita said the pair had been back in touch with each other only recently, according to Newsday.



On Friday night, the two allegedly went drinking together at a bar after first planning to attend a 12-step meeting together.

"The two of them became very intoxicated," Astarita said. "At some point, there was an altercation that grew more violent."



On Saturday morning, Allen reportedly texted his handyman and asked him to help clean up his house on Long Island.

While the handyman was on the property, Allen's dog pulled at a tarp on the back patio revealing the feet of a lifeless body.

When the handyman saw the body, Allen allegedly told the handyman, "Now you can’t leave. Now you have to help clean up the house."

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Elena Tomaro told Southampton Town Justice Adam Grossman during the hearing, "The handyman left the house in the quiet Oakville Estates neighborhood south of Sunrise Highway, saying he needed to get bleach."

Instead of getting bleach, the handyman called the police.

Beginning at midnight, Tomaro said Allen beat Hahn with a baseball bat for as long as six hours before he pulled out “a large knife” and stabbed his friend “in the head and neck.”

Prosecutors said Allen dragged Hahn's "defenseless and helpless body" onto the patio.

Allen's own home surveillance system reportedly caught Hahn's beating and stabbing death that Allen allegedly carried out.



"The video is brutal and heinous to watch," Tomaro said.

Southampton Town police responded to Allen’s house at 9:52 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from the handyman.

Hahn was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

Allen reportedly was arrested about an hour after Hahn's body was found.



Allen pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Hahn's death.

In addition, Allen was arrested in May when he tried to buy a shotgun; he was unable to do so because of prior criminal convictions.

"That [effort] was thwarted by the employees of Dick’s Sporting Goods," Tomaro stated.

What's more, Allen has a pending rape case in Southampton Court involving a child under 15 years old, Tomaro said according to Newsday.

Allen reportedly had DWI offenses in 2007 and is currently on probation for a 2022 drunken-driving conviction in Ulster County, according to the prosecutor.

Astarita said he believes Hahn "injected himself into" the life of Allen, hinting that Allen may have a self-defense claim.

"He was in his own home," Astarita said, although admitting that he isn't sure of what caused the altercation between the two men.

