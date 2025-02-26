Loud-mouthed Democrat mayor crashes and burns in primary after scandal-ridden term

Perhaps the most controversial mayor in all of America, Tiffany Henyard, will soon be out of office after voters in Dolton, Illinois, overwhelmingly supported her opponent in the Democratic primary this week.

Henyard, 41, first began her tenure as the mayor of Dolton, a suburb of Chicago, in 2021 after she trounced incumbent Mayor Riley Rogers and carried 82% of the vote in 2020. Now, four years later, the script has flipped, and challenger Jason House, a Dolton trustee and former Henyard ally, soundly defeated Henyard in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, earning a staggering 88% of the vote to Henyard's paltry 12%.

The raw vote totals look even more lopsided. Henyard managed to get just 536 votes out of the 4,446 ballots cast.

'God must have a different plan.'

"We faced four years of intimidation, four years of failure, and tonight is a new day for the community of Dolton," House said on Tuesday night, according to WGN.

For once, Henyard apparently dodged the spotlight and opted not to attend her election party. However, she did speak with WGN via phone and basically conceded defeat.

"The people have spoken," she said. "God must have a different plan."

Henyard's beleaguered constituents did not bother to mask their jubilation at her loss.

"The Wicked Witch of the West is dead! It’s over. Now we have to go another eight weeks to bury her," Lawrence Gardner, 57, wrote in a message to the New York Post.

Yet another Dolton resident made a similar reference to "The Wizard of Oz" regarding Henyard. "I praise God. That’s all I have to say. Ding, dong, the witch is gone!" said Valeria Stubbs, 66.

"If I can do a backwards hand flip right now — and I’m 67 years old next month — I would definitely do it."

House, who dismissed Henyard as "one rogue individual" in Dolton, will now face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the general election on April 1.

"Dolton is proud, and we are happy that we’re ready to change the narrative," House claimed.

'Y'all forget I’m the leader ... the mayor — not the trustees that don’t do nothing. They only run their mouth.'

Henyard, who began her political career more than a decade ago as a trustee and also currently serves as the supervisor of nearby Thornton Township, made her way to the Dolton mayor's office on a promise of transparency.

By all accounts, she has not fulfilled that promise. Instead, her tenure has been plagued with accusations of lavish spending and other misconduct, slashed budgets, an FBI investigation, and even an all-out brawl at a public meeting.

Despite the allegations against her, Henyard has remained obstinate and repeatedly refused to change course. When backed into a corner, she has lashed out at her critics, accusing them of peddling misinformation or of betraying their race.

"Y'all should be ashamed of yourselves because y'all are black," she shouted at a meeting last February. "Y'all are black."

"Y'all forget I’m the leader," she continued. "They want to hear from the mayor. You ain’t learned that yet. The mayor — not the trustees that don’t do nothing. They only run their mouth."

Before the election results came in on Tuesday, she projected an air of confidence. "I see no competition," she said at that point. After she lost, she seemed to blame others, telling WGN that if she could go back in time and do anything differently, she would have "told on the trustees sooner."

Her days at the helm of Thornton Township are likely numbered as well. In December, Henyard lost the Democratic nomination as well as a subsequent legal challenge to the caucus results. However, she pledged to run as a write-in candidate in the election on April 1.

Despite the brutal message from voters in both Thornton Township and Dolton, Henyard still maintains optimism about her political future. "Stay tuned," she said on Tuesday.

