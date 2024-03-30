Actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at age 87

Actor Louis Gossett Jr. has passed away.

"It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time," Gossett's family said in a statement, according to reports.

Gossett, who was 87, was "the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role," according to aframe.oscars.org. He won the award for his work in the film "An Officer and a Gentleman."

He acted in the series of "Iron Eagle" films and appeared in one episode each of TV shows such as "Psych" and "Madam Secretary."

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. described the actor as a friend. "I am deeply saddened to hear of Lou Gossett Jr.'s passing. Lou was an old and dear friend of mine and my ally in many political, civil rights, and environmental battles," Kennedy noted. "I'll always remember him for his loyalty, his humanity, his storytelling, and how he fought racism with dignity and humor."

TCM host Ben Mankiewicz described Gossett as "a real mensch," calling him "a brilliant actor" and "an even finer man."

"I loved Lou," James Woods wrote. "We did The Choirboys in an ensemble, and then later starred together in Diggstown. That experience cemented a lifelong friendship. I had always admired his fabulous talent, but grew to admire his modest demeanor more. A true gentleman. #RIP"

"His star shined brighter than most, and I was honored to know him," Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said in a tweet.

