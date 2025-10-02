12-year-old girl injured in horrific Minneapolis church shooting returns to school after 3 brain surgeries

Lydia Kaiser has been able to return to school while recovering from injuries the 12-year-old sustained in the horrific shooting attack at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in August.

Kaiser has been praised as a hero for protecting her friend during the shooting when she was injured. Two victims died, and another 23 were injured before the gunman killed himself by gunshot.

'The actions of this young lady were nothing short of heroic ... Lydia faced the danger in a display of heroism that will not be forgotten.'

In a GoFundMe account set up for the Kaiser family, updates reported that Kaiser had to undergo three brain surgeries after the shooting.

Her family said that she will "need ongoing care for the foreseeable future, but she remains a brave little fighter, and she is feeling stronger every day."

Kaiser's father worked as the gym teacher at the school and had stayed with the children while they awaited being returned to their families.

Daniel Chapin, the founder of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids nonprofit, praised the girl in a statement to KMSP-TV for her actions during the shooting.

Daniel Chapin, the founder of the Uvalde Foundation for Kids nonprofit, praised the girl in a statement to KMSP-TV for her actions during the shooting.

The 23-year-old shooter identified as a transgender person, said that he had a "twisted mind," and claimed the shooting was "a final act that has been in the back of my head for years." He left other messages indicating he had suicidal thoughts and hatred for Catholicism.

Another update said Kaiser was happy to return to school Monday to be with her friends.

"She has to take a break from her favorite sports, volleyball and basketball, and that is hard for her, but she will be cheering her teammates on all the way."

Supporters have donated more than $407K to help her and her family.

