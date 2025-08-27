Democrat Minneapolis mayor issues unbelievable rebuke after shooting suspect is identified as trans

As the Minneapolis community reels in the wake of a horrific shooting at a Catholic church school, the city's Democratic mayor stunned many with a bizarre statement during a press conference.

Two children aged 8 and 10 years old were killed, and another 17 were injured, including 14 children. The 22-year-old shooter reportedly killed himself and had identified as a transgender person.

'Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity.'

In a press conference about the shooting, Mayor Jacob Frey took time to scold anyone who might ascribe the motivation of the shooter to be related to his transgender identity.

"I have heard about a whole lot of hate that's being directed at our trans community," Frey said, with law enforcement officials standing behind him.

"Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity," he added. "We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone. We should be operating from a place of love for our kids."

Frey and other Democrats used the occasion to belittle and mock those who would offer up prayers for the victims and their families.

Frey demonstrated his far-left extremism in January when he announced that the city's officers would not be cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.