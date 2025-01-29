​Minneapolis will 'not be cooperating' with ICE to deport illegal aliens: Mayor​

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) declared that the city would "not be cooperating" with President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.



During a Tuesday press conference, Frey announced that city officials would "do anything in our power to help" illegal immigrants residing in Minneapolis.

'Do not deserve to be rounded up like criminals.'

"I want to speak directly to people who are undocumented: We love you. We care about you," Frey stated. "You're not an alien; in our city, you're a neighbor."

Frey explained that Minneapolis would rely on its separation ordinance to combat Trump's mass deportation efforts.

"That separation ordinance states clearly that our city officials, our police officers, and beyond will not be gathering information showing who is and is not documented," the mayor continued. "We do not ask the question with regards to immigration status, and because we haven't asked the question, we don't have any data to show documentation status in our city."

Frey remarked, "Our police officers will not be cooperating with federal law enforcement around federal immigration law. We enforce state and local laws here in Minneapolis, and we will do so to the best of our ability. But as for cooperation with ICE, the answer is no."

The Tuesday press conference centered on an ordinance passed by the city council in support of proposed federal legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

On January 22, Omar reintroduced the Neighbors Not Aliens Act, which seeks to eliminate the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

Trump has indicated that he plans to use the 1798 act, which allows a sitting president to deport illegal aliens, to address the nation's immigration crisis.

Omar told reporters on Tuesday, "These are our neighbors, our friends, our community members who do not deserve to be rounded up like criminals."

She claimed that the "Trump administration is planning on targeting" Minneapolis "for political retribution."

Frey called the Alien Enemies Act "archaic" and "wrongheaded."

"It allows for people to be detained and deported not based on any criminal activity but based on where they come from," he stated.

Frey posted a video on social media on Wednesday claiming that the Trump administration is "trying to sow chaos."

"The first few days of this Donald Trump administration, we've seen some absolutely absurd actions take place," he stated. "They want to see chaos in this country, and we can't succumb to it."

On Wednesday, Frey announced his third and final re-election bid for mayor of Minneapolis.

Frey stated in a campaign video, "I'm not the same mayor as when I first took office. I've learned lessons that have made me a better mayor and a better person."