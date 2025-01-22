Trump signs numerous executive orders related to the border, proving that Joe Biden LIED about his ability to act

Remember when Joe Biden told us he couldn’t do anything about the border crisis because it was up to Congress to act?

Well, on Monday, Donald Trump proved him a liar.

Sara Gonzales, and guests Matthew Marsden and Jaco Booyens, discuss the executive orders related to the border Trump signed on day one that prove that the border was open under Joe Biden purposefully.

In his inaugural address, Trump stated that he would “declare a national emergency at our southern border,” vowed that “all illegal entry will immediately be halted,” and proclaimed that the U.S. would “begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.”

He also declared that his “Remain in Mexico policy” would be reinstated, that he would “end the practice of catch and release,” and that he would “send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

Finally, he announced that henceforth cartels would be designated as “foreign terrorist organizations” and that he would invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to “direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks” in the United States.

All of this he signed into law on day one of his second term.

Sara reflects on how we “had Joe Biden and Kamala Harris pretending for years that they couldn't do anything” about the border crisis.

“Every single time they said, ‘Well, Congress needs to pass something. ... What do you expect me to do?’” she scoffs.

And even when they claimed to act on behalf of the border, it came in the form of “that disastrous bill ... that would have done nothing to actually solve the problem” but would have just “funneled more border patrol agents to the border to act as glorified travel agents.”

Trump’s executive orders, she says, are “proof” that Joe Biden could have closed the border at any point during his presidency but “chose not to.”

“If as president you could open it, then as president, you could shut it,” adds Booyens. “You opened it Uncle Joe.”

“That was by design. That was not even incompetence. It was 100% new world order, the World Economic Forum, that played the cards like they did in London and said, ‘You’re gonna open up, and you’re gonna let these migrants come in,’ and [the Biden administration] said, ‘Yeah,”’ Boyens continues. “Other people around the world ran our nation under a derelict, Weekend at Bernie’s president.”

Marsden adds that Trump changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America is about more than just ownership; it’s about proving who’s in charge now.

“He’s making a point there — we're the ones that call the shots, not you. We don't bend the knee to you; you bend the knee to us. And he's right, and we need that for stability around the world. It's absolutely vital,” he says.

To hear more of the panel’s commentary on Trump’s other executive orders, watch the clip above.

