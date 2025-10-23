Former NFL quarterback announces run for Alabama lieutenant governor — after feeling inspired by Charlie Kirk

The race for the lieutenant governor's office in Alabama will now include a former NFL quarterback thanks to the influence of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A.J. McCarron cited Kirk in his video announcement Thursday more than a year after his last stint as the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals football team.

'It's time for political newcomers and outsider candidates like me to lead the battle.'

"Today, Alabama's conservative and cultural values are under attack from every direction. That's why Charlie Kirk's assassination affected so many of us so deeply," McCarron said in the video.

He is running as a Republican and hearkened back to his endorsement of then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

"The Montgomery insiders and career politicians have had their chance. It's time for political newcomers and outsider candidates like me to lead the battle," he added.

Also running for the office is Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, pastor Dean Odle, and Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate.

"Alabama is my home — it's made me who I am, and I feel led from above to give back to the state that has given me so much," McCarron continued in the video.

"So, if you're ready for a new voice, a fresh perspective, and want Alabama to remain the nation's conservative and moral leader, just remember one simple phrase — A.J. for L.G.," he added.

The Alabama primaries are scheduled for May 19, 2026.

McCarron played in college for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide before getting drafted by the Bengals in 2014. He played for various other teams, including the Houston Texans and the Atlanta Falcons.

He led the Alabama team to back-to-back national championship titles.

