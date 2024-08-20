'Our freedoms are trampled upon': New York Mets apologize after woman prevented from wearing MAGA hat at Citi Field in NYC

A New York Republican said she was denied entry to Citi Field while wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat and was told she couldn't have it on her person, either.

Aura Moody and her friend Taisha were both wearing MAGA hats when they arrived at Citi Field, the home of New York Mets in Queens, New York.

After passing a security checkpoint, the duo were told by a City Field staff member they were not allowed inside the stadium with their Trump hats on.

The staffer also reportedly refused to allow the patrons to keep their hats in their bags, forcing Moody, 64, to call the friend they carpooled with to put the hats back in their vehicle.

Moody told the New York Post that she only agreed to take her hat off because she was worried about inconveniencing her group of friends, who are all part of the Queens Village Republican Club.

"The United States of America is no longer the vehicle of freedom and tolerance. I am living under a communist regime where our freedoms are trampled upon ... that was the first thought that came to my mind," Moody remarked.

Moody said that she made attempts to invoke First Amendment rights at the stadium but was told that her hat was "too political."

'If I was wearing a BLM, Biden, Harris hat, they would have let me go through.'

The Mets organization has since said that the employee had misinterpreted the venue's policy on attire.

"A Mets employee was mistaken about our attire policy," the team said in a statement to the Post. "We are reaching out to Aura Moody to apologize and invite her back to the ballpark."

Moody was not shy about expressing how she felt about the incident:

"We are conservative people, we believe in tolerance. If I was wearing a BLM, Biden, Harris hat, they would have let me go through," she claimed.

The New Yorker also claimed that she saw "at least eight" other fans wearing pro-Donald Trump hats once she entered the stadium.

Moody alleged that after the game she attempted to file complaints with multiple staff members but was instead pointed toward an online complaint form.

She has accused the venue of "political discrimination."

"We are on the verge of communism, a system that confiscates private property, a system that is against meritocracy, a system that indoctrinates people," Moody added. "I support President Donald Trump because he's the people's president. He is the only one who can save the United States of America from destruction from within by the Democrats and the radical left."

