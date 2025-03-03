Protests against Maine governor intensify after public feud with Trump over trans athletes

Maine residents opposed to allowing biological males to compete against females are organizing protests against the Democratic governor of the state after her public feud with President Donald Trump.

Gov. Janet Mills was called out by the president at a governors' meeting at the White House for refusing to follow an executive order restricting transgender athletes in sports competition. Maine has become one of the centers of left-wing resistance against Trump's policies, especially as related to the transgender agenda.

'I believe strongly that her policies are not in alignment with the wishes and values of the majority of Mainers.'

The debate over trans issues came to a head after Republican state Rep. Laurel Libby publicly posted a photo of a biological male track-and-field athlete who took first place in a woman's competition in Maine. That photo went viral, and in retaliation, Democrats in the legislature censured her and took away her voting and speaking rights on the floor.

Hundreds of Maine residents came to a protest against Democrats on Saturday and Sunday with signs reading "Impeach Janet Mills: Girls Matter" and "Mills Kills Maine!" at the State House.

More than 22,000 residents have also signed a petition to recall the governor, but the effort is symbolic since the state has no official recourse to recall a governor.

"I am standing among many Maine citizens who are deeply dissatisfied with the policies introduced by our Governor, Janet Mills. I believe strongly that her policies are not in alignment with the wishes and values of the majority of Mainers," wrote Melissa Moulton, who began the petition and is organizing other protests against Mills.

Less than a dozen liberal protesters showed up to demonstrate against Libby at her home, but they left several dead fish in the street, which many took as a threat of violence against the Republican.

The transgender debate will likely be a hot-button issue for the next election.

As with many of Trump's executive orders, Democrats have filed challenges in court to slow down and oppose the president's agenda.

"You better comply — because otherwise you're not getting any federal funding," Trump said to Mills at the White House event on February 21.

"I'll see you in court," Mills fired at him.

"Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one," Trump shot back.

