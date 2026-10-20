Major company pays millions after making Americans jump through hoops for jobs

The Trump administration has closed a discrimination case against a well-known company — and the people who have had their eyes on this case for over a year are taking a victory lap.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a settlement of $5 million with Instacart for allegedly discriminating against U.S. and American workers.

'We will not stop fighting for US workers until there is a fair playing field.'

In its investigation of the case, the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that Instacart gave preference to holders of temporary employment visas over American workers.

Specifically, the DOJ explained, Instacart "created additional burdens on U.S. workers to apply for job opportunities by requiring that applications be physically mailed for positions advertised as part of PERM recruitment."

PERM is the Permanent Labor Certification program used by companies to sponsor temporary visa holders for permanent resident status "after performing good-faith recruitment for U.S. workers."

As a result of the additional burdens, U.S. workers who applied were "not timely considered," the DOJ claimed.

RELATED: DHS may slam immigration 'back door' shut with new $70,000 fee

Andrea Lucas Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, will be required to create and to pay $4 million into a settlement fund and will pay another $1 million in civil penalties to the United States.

According to a summary of the terms of the settlement, Instacart will also be required to revise its PERM policies, including allowing for electronic application submissions and to train personnel to give American workers proper consideration during the hiring process.

“This significant resolution marks the fifteenth settlement agreement the Civil Rights Division has reached under my leadership to protect U.S. workers,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said in the DOJ's press release. “Our record demonstrates that the Justice Department is holding companies who prefer workers with temporary employment visas accountable. We will not stop fighting for U.S. workers until there is a fair playing field.”

Andrea Lucas, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to holding companies accountable for discriminatory practices.

"The EEOC is committed to holding companies accountable when they deny equal work opportunities to U.S. workers by preferring temporary visa holders for jobs," Lucas said. "Discrimination against workers based on their American national origin has no place in our economy.”

The news of this settlement was gladly welcomed by Jobs.Now, which first sounded the alarm on Instacart's questionable hiring practices in April 2025.

Jobs.Now claims it documented several "hidden jobs" from Instacart before being "forced to take their ads down" after being threatened with a lawsuit. It then alerted The Hill to continue the investigation, culminating in a September 2025 report on the situation.

"So happy to finally see justice for Americans job seekers Instacart unfairly discouraged from applying!" Jobs.Now wrote. "Another win for Harmeet!"

In a statement to Blaze News, Jobs.Now explained the legal threat it received:

"We were shocked when Instacart threatened legal action against us simply for publicizing their job ads to the world, under the pretense that we were violating their copyright for the name 'Instacart,' and maintain that it is our First Amendment right to republish job ads so Americans can finally have the chance to apply."

The company said it was "extremely happy" to see the settlement announcement from the DOJ but added that more work needs to be done regarding the PERM process:

"We call for all PERM advertising to require:

Job postings listed on companies' main career website[s] Allowing electronic applications directly through the career website Mandatory advertising on online job boards like Linkedin or Indeed Increased DOL enforcement to ensure PERM recruitment processes do not discriminate against American workers."

Jobs.Now added, "As part of this settlement, Instacart has agreed to stop hiding jobs, but many other companies continue to use similar tactics to avoid American applicants in favor of immigrant workers. DOL needs to act quickly to stop PERM discrimination and make sure that every job in America is offered to an American first."

An Instacart spokesperson told Blaze News, "We encourage qualified U.S. job seekers to apply to join our team. Hiring and investing in American workers across our U.S. business is our priority, and we actively promote every role across many channels to ensure qualified U.S. candidates are always first in line for opportunities."

"While we maintain that our practices complied with all applicable laws and regulations, we’re pleased to have resolved this matter so we can keep our full focus on delivering on our mission for customers, shoppers, retailers, and brands."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!