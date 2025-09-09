Male, 19, accused of hitting girlfriend's baby in head so hard that little girl had to go on ventilator. Now she's dead.

A 19-year-old Bronx male is accused of hitting his girlfriend's baby in the head, after which the 1-year-old victim had to go on a ventilator and then died about a week later, the New York Post reported.

Imani Mitchell was taken to Harlem Hospital in critical condition after Jerome Thomas — who was watching her on Aug. 28 — allegedly "struck the child twice on the side of the head with a 'heavy hand,'" the Post noted, citing police and prosecutors.

The victim suffered "extensive subdural hemorrhaging on the right side of her head resulting in swelling and intracranial pressure causing brain herniation," which necessitated surgery to remove part of her skull, the paper added, citing a criminal complaint.

Imani also was placed on a ventilator while other life-support measures were initiated, but the toddler was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday, the Post reported, adding that the New York City Police Department has ruled her death a homicide.

Thomas was arrested Aug. 29 — the day after the alleged attack — and charged with felony assault, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child, the paper said, citing court documents.

What's more, the suspect has been ordered to be held without bail on Rikers Island as charges against him may be upgraded pending a grand jury indictment, law enforcement sources added to the Post.

Thomas is not the victim's father, law enforcement sources told the New York Daily News.

The alleged attack occurred around 9:30 p.m. inside an apartment on Union Avenue near East 152nd Street after Imani's mother left her in Thomas' care, the Post said, citing the complaint.

LeNesha Mitchell told police that she returned from a 45-minute shopping trip and found her little girl semi-conscious and struggling to breathe with her face and head badly bruised, especially around her left eye, the Daily News added in a separate story.

Thomas' next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18, the Post reported, citing the district attorney's office.

Neighbor Nicole LaCroix previously told the Post that the couple and the baby were new to the building.

"I spent a little time with the mother, and I guess the boyfriend one night, just because they were new to the area, and we were just showing them where some of the stores are and different things like that," LaCroix told the paper. "Being helpful, as a neighbor, because I'm a little older than the young lady."

The neighbor added to the Post, "I held the baby, you know, because we spent a little time with each other. She was playing with my phone — she was an active 1-year-old."

However, LaCroix also told the paper that her daughter heard "arguments" coming from the apartment where the couple and the toddler lived — and now she wishes she would've "stepped in and helped."

The neighbor added to the Post that the couple argued and fought "every night since they moved here. … 'F**k you ...' and 'Get the f**k out.' Several times she put his clothes out, but they'd be back together the same day."

Commenters underneath WPIX-TV's Facebook post about the toddler's death were saddened and outraged by the tragedy:

"This world is getting so wicked," one commenter said. "Just heartbreaking."

"Terrible. Too bad someone couldn't beat him to death," another user noted. "So sorry poor little child."

"A f**king monster did this," another commenter stated. "Cuff him."

Another user answered the latter commenter with the following: "Don't cuff him. Burn him."

Blaze News on Tuesday spoke to Kristina Coleman — vice president of child advocacy and mental health programs at Safe Horizon (800-621-HOPE), which helps those affected by violence — and Coleman offered advice for those who may find themselves in similar situations as the little girl's mother or the neighbor who noticed signs of trouble.

Coleman told Blaze News that "recognizing signs" is important, as an extreme situation like the attack on the little girl "usually is not something out of the blue."

"We encourage people to listen to their 'inner voice' for signs of trouble, as we have the tendency to brush things off," Coleman shared with Blaze News. She also emphasized the importance of "community support," noting that such bonds can make a difference, and that perhaps someone in the community can step in and help with something even as basic as providing last-minute childcare during a time of struggle.

Coleman also told Blaze News that it's important to know one's sources of support, whether that means family members or those from places of employment. She also emphasized how crucial communication is, adding to Blaze News that "if you see someone struggling," it's important to continue building that relationship, to listen, and to "notice" what that person might be going through.

Coleman also told Blaze News that sometimes people just "need to talk," and often in our "go go go society" we don't realize when that moment is right in front of us.

