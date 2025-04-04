Male allegedly threatens to kill homeowner, bangs on door after midnight. But victim isn't playing — and shoots through door.

A male allegedly threatened to "kill" a homeowner in San Antonio, Texas, as he banged on the front door of the residence after midnight Thursday.

When the suspect tried to open the door, the homeowner fired through the door and wounded the male.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Ingram Road near Culebra Road on the west side of town, KENS-TV reported, adding that the male is in his 40s.

Police told WOAI-TV that the male reportedly was banging on the door and making menacing threats.

Investigators added to WOAI that video from the scene showed the suspect banging on the door, waking up the homeowner, and demanding that the door be opened.

The suspect left but returned and began banging on the door again, WOAI said.

The homeowner told police that the suspect was threatening that he was going to "get inside and kill him," WOAI added.

When the suspect tried to open the front door, the homeowner fired through the door, striking the suspect in the left arm, WOAI said.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, WOAI noted, adding that police said he will be charged with attempted burglary with intent to assault.

The investigation is ongoing, WOAI noted. There's no word on whether charges will be filed against the homeowner, KENS said.

How are people reacting?

Commenters under WOAI's Facebook post about the incident seemed squarely in the homeowner's corner. Here are a few of their reactions.

"Homeowner was protecting his rights as he feared for his life," one commenter said.

"A homeowner just protecting their home," another user noted. "I see nothing wrong here."

"Glad the homeowner took charge and did what he needed [to]," another commenter declared. "It's you or him."

"FAFO situation," another user wrote. "Don’t start none there won’t be none."

"Castle law...stay off people's property and stop acting a fool...that's how s**t happens," another commenter said.

